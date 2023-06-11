How to Store Fresh Parsley

Have you ever tossed your herbs or vegetables in the bin with a sigh and a self-deprecating exclamation? We've all been there. But luckily, one thing you don't have to struggle with is parsley. Get the tips you need to keep this vibrant plant and seasoning as fresh as possible right here.

Does Parsley Need to Be Refrigerated?

It isn't essential to survival, but it does help extend the life of the herb. Parsley will hang out on the counter about 1-2 weeks, but properly stored in the fridge, it can last a month or even longer.

Should Parsley Be Stored in Water?

Storing parsley in water is the ideal storage option. Whether its destination is in or out of the fridge, treat parsley like a bouquet of flowers. Remove any leaves from bottom 5 inches, trim the ends a bit to give them the best chance for absorption, and place the parsley in a jar of water.

Ways to Store Parsley

The best way to store parsley for the long haul is to snip off the bottom of stems, make sure leaves are dry, and trim off any browned or discolored leaves. Fill a jar or water glass partially with water, and place the stem ends in. If storing in the fridge, it's best to cover the leaves loosely with plastic bag – the produce bag from the grocery store or an open zip-top will do just fine. This will keep your parsley fresh up to a month, but I've had mine go well beyond that.

When storing parsley this way, try not to wash the leaves until you're ready to use them. But if you do wash the bunch, be sure to dry the leaves well or the moisture will affect them in the fridge.

Another method for storing parsley is to wash it then dab it dry with paper towels. Wrap the parsley loosely in the same paper towels you dried it with and place it in a resealable bag. Press the air out of the bag, seal, and keep it in the fridge. This will keep for up to 5 days.

Can You Freeze Parsley?

Yes! And there are a few ways to do this. Freezing parsley as-is is too delicate an affair and doesn't provide much practical use, but there are a few methods to get the best bang for your buck.

Wash and dry the parsley, taking care to remove as much moisture as possible to prevent freezer burn. Then, place the bunch all the way at the bottom of a zip-top bag and roll it tightly into a cigar shape, pushing air out of the bag as you roll, and seal.

After its frozen, remove the log and snip off portions as needed using kitchen shears. Just be aware this won't be great for garnishing since it will change texture during the freezing and thawing process. But for cooking, it'll be great in a range of dishes.

Another method would be to wash and dry the leaves, chop them finely with a knife, and pack them into the sections of an ice cube tray. Then you can freeze as-is or, even better, top them with a thin layer of olive oil. You can also do this method in a food processor with 2 tablespoons of olive oil before packing the trays.

Stuffing the ice cube trays with chopped parsley and filling the sections completely with olive oil will yield a delightful herb oil for cooking. Once frozen, transfer the cubes to a freezer bag for long-term storage. The oil will help retain the flavor of the herb and frozen oil melts quickly when cooking.









