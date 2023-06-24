How to Store Figs

We've all been there– you walk past a booth at the farmer's market or by the seasonal produce section of your local grocery store, and you impulse-buy whatever cool fruits and veggies they have with absolutely no plan of what to do with them.

If you happen to grab figs on a whim or even with a specific recipe in mind, you might wonder, how do I store these? Unlike more common fruits like apples or bananas, figs are very delicate and have an extremely short shelf life, so they need a little extra attention and care when it comes to storage.

How Long Do Fresh Figs Last?

Fresh figs last five to seven days in the refrigerator, three to four days at room temperature, and up to six months in the freezer.

Fridge vs. Counter: The Best Place to Store Figs

The answer to the question of fridge or counter isn't exactly straightforward. Figs are highly perishable, so refrigeration is necessary to preserve them as long as possible. However, cold temperatures can destroy figs' flavors and leave them tasting bland and flat.

Which storage method is right for you depends on what you plan to do with your figs. For the best flavor, the counter is the way to go. If you want sweet, sticky, jammy figs to be on your charcuterie board for tomorrow night's dinner party and you bought the figs today, keep them on the counter. If you're looking for firm, mild-tasting fruit for a dynamic salad or baked goods, refrigeration is best.

How to Store Fresh Figs

Once you bring your figs home from the store, make sure they don't have any dents, tears, or bruises on the skin – these will accelerate the spoiling process. Figs are extremely delicate, so be sure to be gentle when handling and storing them. Opt for a container that allows them to lay in a single layer without being too crowded; a pasta dish, plate, or shallow plastic food storage container are all great options.

If you have an old, clean egg carton, this is actually the perfect storage container for figs. They also need air circulation, so airtight containers are a no-no. If you do plan to store them in the fridge, leave them unwrapped and in a space safe from smushing or falls.

Can You Freeze Figs?

Figs can absolutely be frozen! Freezing them is a great way to prolong fig season all year round. You can freeze them whole, halved, or even pureed. It's important to note that while freezing is possible, figs don't like the cold. A frozen fig will not have the same flavor and texture as a fresh one; it'll be much softer and won't have as intense of a flavor. Plan to use your frozen figs for things like fig jam, baked goods, or other cooked applications. Defrosted figs in their juice are a perfect topping for ice cream.

How to Tell If Figs Have Gone Bad

Figs are an inherently soft fruit, so it can be hard to tell the difference between a perfectly ripe fig and one that's past its prime. But if you know what to look (and smell!) for, you'll pick perfect figs every time.

Figs have a plump, teardrop shape, but when they start to go bad, they collapse in on themselves and, from the outside, look misshapen. A ripe fig has some give but is still firm; any wrinkles on the skin mean a fig is old and starting to lose water inside – the first step to rotting. Any dark or super mushy spots are a good indicator of spoilage as well.

If you see water leaking out from the bottom of a fig, that's a surefire indicator that spoilage has begun on the interior. If everything looks good on the outside, give them a good sniff; if you get a hint of a garbage-like smell (or anything that smells like fermentation), that means the fig is rotten inside.