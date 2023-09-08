Food News and Trends The 4 Ingredients I Use To Make Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken Even Better You'll never go back to take out. By Keaton Larson Keaton Larson Keaton Larson is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. He has worked in the front and back of house of many restaurants, doing everything for serving and hospitality to cooking, preparing pizza dough, or pressing tortillas. Keaton graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2021 with a bachelors degree in English and a minor in professional writing. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on September 8, 2023 Photo: Trader Joe's If there is one meal on rotation in my house, it’s a bag of Mandarin Orange Chicken from Trader Joe’s. The same goes for thousands more that frequent Trader Joe’s. The simplicity of this dish allows any home cook to put dinner on the table. Whether you cook the chicken in the oven or in a skillet—or choose the method some of us at Allrecipes prefer, an air fryer—the meal will come out sweet and crispy in just minutes. Customers love this product so much it was inducted into the Product Hall of Fame earlier this year. And even after 20 years, this freezer find routinely nabs a spot in the Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards for Best Entrée and Favorite Overall product. Is this item better than takeout? The answer is most certainly yes. But every time I cook this simple meal, I toss in a few extra ingredients that make it better than something you’d find in a restaurant. How To Make Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken Even Better There are several ways to make this meal, but my preferred method of cooking requires a skillet or wok and a saucepan for the orange sauce. However, I hardly ever cook this dish with just the ingredients provided. Yes, many people—including myself—eat the crispy chicken over rice, veggies, or a bit of both. But in regards to the actual chicken, I always add a few extra ingredients to boost the flavor a little bit—and so should you. Because this meal is so simple and doesn't need much to make it stellar, all you need is four ingredients: onions, garlic, soy sauce, and rice vinegar and the prep is almost as simple as the recommended method on the package. I just saute the onions and garlic in a little oil before adding in the chicken and cooking to get it hot and crispy. Then, I use the soy sauce and rice vinegar mixed with a little water to deglaze the pan and add a little extra flavor to the chicken. Toss the whole thing with the orange sauce and that's it—dinner is done! Leveled Up Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken Ingredients: ¼ cup vegetable oil1 small onion or ½ medium onion, diced2 garlic cloves, minced1 package Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken1 tablespoon rice vinegar1 tablespoon soy sauce2 tablespoons waterSliced green onions (optional) Instructions: Heat oil in a skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and translucent. Add the chicken from the package of Mandarin Orange Chicken to the skillet with the onion and toss to coat the chicken in the oil. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often.Meanwhile, heat the orange sauce from the package of Mandarin Orange Chicken to a small saucepan over low heat until hot.Combine the soy sauce, rice vinegar, and water in a small bowl. Add the mixture to the skillet with the chicken and cook, stirring and scraping the bits off the bottom of the pan, for about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the hot orange sauce.Serve over rice or your favorite veggies. Top with green onions, if desired. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit