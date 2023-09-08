The 4 Ingredients I Use To Make Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken Even Better

If there is one meal on rotation in my house, it’s a bag of Mandarin Orange Chicken from Trader Joe’s. The same goes for thousands more that frequent Trader Joe’s.

The simplicity of this dish allows any home cook to put dinner on the table. Whether you cook the chicken in the oven or in a skillet—or choose the method some of us at Allrecipes prefer, an air fryer—the meal will come out sweet and crispy in just minutes.

Customers love this product so much it was inducted into the Product Hall of Fame earlier this year. And even after 20 years, this freezer find routinely nabs a spot in the Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards for Best Entrée and Favorite Overall product.

Is this item better than takeout? The answer is most certainly yes. But every time I cook this simple meal, I toss in a few extra ingredients that make it better than something you’d find in a restaurant.



How To Make Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken Even Better

There are several ways to make this meal, but my preferred method of cooking requires a skillet or wok and a saucepan for the orange sauce. However, I hardly ever cook this dish with just the ingredients provided. Yes, many people—including myself—eat the crispy chicken over rice, veggies, or a bit of both. But in regards to the actual chicken, I always add a few extra ingredients to boost the flavor a little bit—and so should you.

Because this meal is so simple and doesn't need much to make it stellar, all you need is four ingredients: onions, garlic, soy sauce, and rice vinegar and the prep is almost as simple as the recommended method on the package. I just saute the onions and garlic in a little oil before adding in the chicken and cooking to get it hot and crispy. Then, I use the soy sauce and rice vinegar mixed with a little water to deglaze the pan and add a little extra flavor to the chicken. Toss the whole thing with the orange sauce and that's it—dinner is done!



Leveled Up Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken

Ingredients:

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 small onion or ½ medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 package Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons water



Sliced green onions (optional)



Instructions: