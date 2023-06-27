Every home cook should know how to make gravy from scratch. “It’s such a flavorful addition to any meal with roasted meat to make sure no flavor is wasted,” says recipe developer Sarah Brekke.

How to Make Gravy From Scratch

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the from-scratch chicken gravy recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Homemade Gravy Ingredients

These are the basic ingredients you’ll need to make this recipe for gravy from scratch:

Pan drippings or butter : This flavorful gravy recipe starts with pan drippings from roasted chicken. If you don’t have pan drippings, you can use butter as the fat.

or : This flavorful gravy recipe starts with pan drippings from roasted chicken. If you don’t have pan drippings, you can use butter as the fat. Flour : Whisking all-purpose flour into the fat creates the base of the homemade gravy.

: Whisking all-purpose flour into the fat creates the base of the homemade gravy. Stock or broth : You can use store-bought or homemade chicken broth or stock.

or : You can use store-bought or homemade chicken broth or stock. Seasonings: Simply season the from-scratch gravy with salt and pepper.

How to Make Gravy From Drippings

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make chicken gravy from scratch:

Pour the pan drippings into a measuring cup, then skim and reserve the fat. Pour ¼ cup of the fat into a saucepan, then whisk in the flour over heat. Add stock to the remaining drippings in the measuring cup to equal 2 cups. Whisk the stock until it’s incorporated. Cook until thickened and bubbly. Season.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

The longer you cook the flour in Step 3, the more toasted it becomes, according to Sarah. The more toasted your flour is the thinner your gravy will be and the more of a rich nutty flavor you will get. Add any flavor, fat, or liquid you want to. This recipe is all about the ratio of fat to flour to liquid. If you’d like a bolder flavor, you can season the gravy however you like. Our experts suggest lemon pepper, poultry seasoning, garlic, rosemary, or thyme.

What to Do With Homemade Gravy

“My favorite way to roast turkey or chicken is to roast it the day before, slice it, and place it in a casserole dish with gravy coating the bottom,” she says. “Reheat at 350 degrees F until the internal temperature is 165 degrees F before serving. This creates a moist, flavorful, and easy to serve dish.”

Other tasting options include ladling the gravy over mashed potatoes, pairing it with chicken fried steak, or serving it with homemade biscuits.

How to Store Brown Gravy

Store the homemade brown gravy in an airtight container for up to a week in the refrigerator. To reheat, bring to a boil on the stove.

Can You Freeze Brown Gravy?

You can freeze chicken gravy for up to three months.

To freeze gravy: Spoon the cooled gravy into an airtight freezer container. When ready to use, let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Transfer it to a saucepan. Heat the gravy over medium heat, stirring with a whisk until heated through and the mixture just begins to bubble.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

