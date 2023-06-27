Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Gravy Recipes How to Make Gravy from Scratch Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Learn how to make gravy from scratch with pan drippings (or butter) with this quick and easy recipe. By Sarah Brekke Sarah Brekke Sarah Brekke is a culinary professional with over 10 years of experience food media. With a background in both culinary and food sciences, she uses her skills to develop, test, and modify recipes to make them as tasty and practical as possible. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 2 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Every home cook should know how to make gravy from scratch. “It’s such a flavorful addition to any meal with roasted meat to make sure no flavor is wasted,” says recipe developer Sarah Brekke. How to Make Gravy From Scratch You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the from-scratch chicken gravy recipe below, but let's go over the basics: Homemade Gravy Ingredients These are the basic ingredients you’ll need to make this recipe for gravy from scratch: Pan drippings or butter: This flavorful gravy recipe starts with pan drippings from roasted chicken. If you don’t have pan drippings, you can use butter as the fat. Flour: Whisking all-purpose flour into the fat creates the base of the homemade gravy. Stock or broth: You can use store-bought or homemade chicken broth or stock. Seasonings: Simply season the from-scratch gravy with salt and pepper. How to Make Gravy From Drippings Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make chicken gravy from scratch: Pour the pan drippings into a measuring cup, then skim and reserve the fat. Pour ¼ cup of the fat into a saucepan, then whisk in the flour over heat. Add stock to the remaining drippings in the measuring cup to equal 2 cups.Whisk the stock until it’s incorporated.Cook until thickened and bubbly. Season. Test Kitchen Tips This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: The longer you cook the flour in Step 3, the more toasted it becomes, according to Sarah. The more toasted your flour is the thinner your gravy will be and the more of a rich nutty flavor you will get.Add any flavor, fat, or liquid you want to. This recipe is all about the ratio of fat to flour to liquid. If you’d like a bolder flavor, you can season the gravy however you like. Our experts suggest lemon pepper, poultry seasoning, garlic, rosemary, or thyme. What to Do With Homemade Gravy “My favorite way to roast turkey or chicken is to roast it the day before, slice it, and place it in a casserole dish with gravy coating the bottom,” she says. “Reheat at 350 degrees F until the internal temperature is 165 degrees F before serving. This creates a moist, flavorful, and easy to serve dish.” Other tasting options include ladling the gravy over mashed potatoes, pairing it with chicken fried steak, or serving it with homemade biscuits. How to Store Brown Gravy Store the homemade brown gravy in an airtight container for up to a week in the refrigerator. To reheat, bring to a boil on the stove. Can You Freeze Brown Gravy? You can freeze chicken gravy for up to three months. To freeze gravy: Spoon the cooled gravy into an airtight freezer container. When ready to use, let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Transfer it to a saucepan. Heat the gravy over medium heat, stirring with a whisk until heated through and the mixture just begins to bubble. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients pan drippings from roasted chicken or 1/4 cup butter 1/4 cup all purpose flour 2 cups chicken stock or broth salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Pour pan drippings into a large measuring cup. Scrap the browned bits into a 2 cup measure. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Skim and reserve fat from drippings. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Pour 1/4 cup of the fat into a medium saucepan. If you don’t have 1/4 cup fat, add enough butter to equal 1/4 cup. Set over medium heat. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Whisk in flour. Continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes, whisking constantly. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Add stock or broth to the remaining drippings in the measuring cup to equal 2 cups. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Slowly whisk in stock mixture until fully incorporated. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat until thickened and bubbly, Cook and stir 1 minute more. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 87 Calories 7g Fat 5g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 87 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Sodium 168mg 7% Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Total Sugars 1g Protein 2g Vitamin C 0mg 1% Calcium 4mg 0% Iron 0mg 2% Potassium 69mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of How to Make Gravy from Scratch