How to Make Gravy from Scratch

Be the first to rate & review!
1 Photo

Learn how to make gravy from scratch with pan drippings (or butter) with this quick and easy recipe.

By
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke
Sarah Brekke is a culinary professional with over 10 years of experience food media. With a background in both culinary and food sciences, she uses her skills to develop, test, and modify recipes to make them as tasty and practical as possible.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023
silky smooth homemade gravy being ladled from a white gravy boat.
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Every home cook should know how to make gravy from scratch. “It’s such a flavorful addition to any meal with roasted meat to make sure no flavor is wasted,” says recipe developer Sarah Brekke

How to Make Gravy From Scratch

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the from-scratch chicken gravy recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Homemade Gravy Ingredients

These are the basic ingredients you’ll need to make this recipe for gravy from scratch: 

  • Pan drippings or butter: This flavorful gravy recipe starts with pan drippings from roasted chicken. If you don’t have pan drippings, you can use butter as the fat. 
  • Flour: Whisking all-purpose flour into the fat creates the base of the homemade gravy. 
  • Stock or broth: You can use store-bought or homemade chicken broth or stock
  • Seasonings: Simply season the from-scratch gravy with salt and pepper. 

How to Make Gravy From Drippings

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make chicken gravy from scratch: 

  1. Pour the pan drippings into a measuring cup, then skim and reserve the fat. 
  2. Pour ¼ cup of the fat into a saucepan, then whisk in the flour over heat. 
  3. Add stock to the remaining drippings in the measuring cup to equal 2 cups.
  4. Whisk the stock until it’s incorporated.
  5. Cook until thickened and bubbly. Season.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

  1. The longer you cook the flour in Step 3, the more toasted it becomes, according to Sarah. The more toasted your flour is the thinner your gravy will be and the more of a rich nutty flavor you will get.
  2. Add any flavor, fat, or liquid you want to. This recipe is all about the ratio of fat to flour to liquid. 
  3. If you’d like a bolder flavor, you can season the gravy however you like. Our experts suggest lemon pepper, poultry seasoning, garlic, rosemary, or thyme.

What to Do With Homemade Gravy

“My favorite way to roast turkey or chicken is to roast it the day before, slice it, and place it in a casserole dish with gravy coating the bottom,” she says. “Reheat at 350 degrees F until the internal temperature is 165 degrees F before serving. This creates a moist, flavorful, and easy to serve dish.”

Other tasting options include ladling the gravy over mashed potatoes, pairing it with chicken fried steak, or serving it with homemade biscuits

How to Store Brown Gravy 

Store the homemade brown gravy in an airtight container for up to a week in the refrigerator. To reheat, bring to a boil on the stove. 

Can You Freeze Brown Gravy? 

You can freeze chicken gravy for up to three months. 

To freeze gravy: Spoon the cooled gravy into an airtight freezer container. When ready to use, let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Transfer it to a saucepan. Heat the gravy over medium heat, stirring with a whisk until heated through and the mixture just begins to bubble.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

  • pan drippings from roasted chicken or 1/4 cup butter

  • 1/4 cup all purpose flour

  • 2 cups chicken stock or broth

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    all ingredient to make homemade gravy gathered on a marble countertop.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  2. Pour pan drippings into a large measuring cup. Scrap the browned bits into a 2 cup measure.

    pan drippings to make gravy with in a glass measuring cup.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  3. Skim and reserve fat from drippings.

    fat being skimmed off the top of pan drippings in a glass measuring cup.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  4. Pour 1/4 cup of the fat into a medium saucepan. If you don’t have 1/4 cup fat, add enough butter to equal 1/4 cup. Set over medium heat.

    fat from pan drippings being heated in a skillet.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  5. Whisk in flour. Continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes, whisking constantly.

    flour being whisked into fat.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  6. Add stock or broth to the remaining drippings in the measuring cup to equal 2 cups.

    stock being added to remaining pan drippings, in a glass measuring cup.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  7. Slowly whisk in stock mixture until fully incorporated.

    broth mixture being whisked into cooked flour and fat.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  8. Cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat until thickened and bubbly, Cook and stir 1 minute more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

    gravy mixture, thickening and bubbling in a small sauce pan.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

87 Calories
7g Fat
5g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 87
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 17mg 6%
Sodium 168mg 7%
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 2g
Vitamin C 0mg 1%
Calcium 4mg 0%
Iron 0mg 2%
Potassium 69mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
overhead view of homemade chicken gravy served in a gravy boat with a side of mashed potatoes
Homemade Chicken Gravy
249 Ratings
pitcher of gravy on a green table runner
How to Make Perfect Gravy From Turkey Drippings
two clear glasses of cold brew topped with cold foam, both glasses served with blue glass straws.
How to Make Cold Foam
A white gravy boat with turkey giblet gravy sits on a table with turkey and mashed potatoes
Turkey Giblet Gravy
25 Ratings
chili oil being spooned out of an air tight jar.
How to Make Chili Oil
a low angle view of a spoonful of gravy being lifted out of a white gravy boat.
Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy
452 Ratings
A white china gravy boat on a saucer filled with brown gravy
How to Make Thanksgiving Gravy Without Turkey Drippings
mid angle looking into a biscuit and sausage covered in dripping gravy
Mom's Country White Gravy
1,022 Ratings
close up view of Turkey Gravy in a white gravy boat
Chef John's Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy
477 Ratings
Roast Chicken Pan Gravy
57 Ratings
looking down at a slice of strawberry cake on a plate, garnished with a few strawberry slices
Best Strawberry Cake from Scratch
1,204 Ratings
Close up on a plate of the best chicken fried steak, topped with gravy.
The Best Chicken Fried Steak
1,464 Ratings
How to Make Country Gravy
How to Make Homemade White Gravy From Scratch
mashed potatoes and gravy
3 Easy Ways to Take Your Gravy From Good to Great
filling a bowl with homemade Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
How to Make the Best Soups
Corn Soufflé from Scratch
73 Ratings