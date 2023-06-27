How to Make Cold Foam

If you've wondered how to make cold form to top your cold brew or iced beverage, look no further. These simple steps will teach you how to easily make your own frothy topping.

Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories.
Updated on June 27, 2023
two clear glasses of cold brew topped with cold foam, both glasses served with blue glass straws.
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
2
This test kitchen-approved cold foam recipe is shockingly easy to make in the comfort of your own home. Recipe developer Juliana Hale says “it looks and tastes like it’s from a fancy coffee bar.”

How to Make Cold Foam

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

What Is Cold Foam? 

Cold foam is frothy, milk-based topping that’s served over iced or cold brew coffee. It’s different from steamed foam, as it’s made by simply aerating milk with a frother or French press.  

Cold Foam Ingredients

These are the basic ingredients you’ll need to make coffee shop-worthy cold foam at home: 

  • Milk: Skim milk works best because it’s not weighed down by extra fat or cream, but you can use any milk or milk alternative you like. 
  • Simple syrup: Vanilla simple syrup is optional, but recommended for an extra depth of flavor. You can make your own vanilla simple syrup (see below) or buy a premade version, such as Torani. 
  • Coffee: Serve the cold foam over the cold brew or iced coffee of your choice. 
  • Cinnamon or nutmeg: A sprinkle of ground cinnamon or nutmeg takes each cup over the top.  

How to Make Cold Foam at Home

Froth the milk (and simple syrup, if using) together until foamy. Divide the coffee between glass mugs, then top with the cold foam. That’s it! Find the full, step-by-step cold foam recipe below. 

How to Make Vanilla Cold Foam

Here’s how to make the homemade vanilla simple syrup: 

  1. Combine 3 tablespoons sugar, 3 tablespoons water, and 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract in a screw-top jar. 
  2. Screw on the lid and shake until sugar is dissolved. 

Store leftover syrup in the refrigerator. This recipe makes enough syrup for 20 drinks. Simply froth the syrup with your milk of choice to make your cold foam. 

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: 

  • “In previous test kitchen tests, we have tried making cold foam with 2 percent milk, whole milk, and half-and-half,” according to Juliana. “Of all of those, skim milk makes the most stable foam with the most ease.”
  • If you don’t have a frother, you can make cold foam in a clean French press coffee maker. Plunge the lid repeatedly to froth the mixture.
  • When making vanilla simple syrup, you can shake the jar well, set it down, and come back to it and it will continue to dissolve on its own. It may need just another brief shake at the end.
  • For sugar-free vanilla simple syrup, combine 1/4 cup water and 2 tablespoon erythritol or monkfruit sweetener in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sweetener. Let cool to room temperature. Stir in 1/8 teaspoon vanilla. Increase to 3 to 4 teaspoons of syrup to make cold foam. Makes enough syrup for 10 drinks.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup skim milk or almond milk

  • 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons vanilla simple syrup (see above) or purchased vanilla-flavored syrup (optional)

  • 2 cups cold brew coffee or iced coffee

  • freshly grated nutmeg or cinnamon (optional)

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    all ingredients to make a cold foam cold brew coffees gathered on a marble countertop.

  2. Combine milk and simple syrup in a small measuring cup.

    cream in a glass measuring cup.

  3. Submerge the end of a milk frother in the mixture.

    cream in a measuring glass with an electric whisk in the glass.

  4. Froth until consistently foamy, 15 to 20 seconds for skim milk or 2 to 3 minutes for almond milk.

    cream whisked until perfectly foamy in a glass measuring cup.

  5. Divide cold brew coffee between 2 glass mugs.

    cold brew coffee poured over ice into two clear glass cups, with blue straws.

  6. Spoon cold foam over coffee. Sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon.

    cold foam being spooned on top of two cold brew coffees.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

13 Calories
0g Fat
2g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 13
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Saturated Fat 0g 0%
Cholesterol 1mg 0%
Sodium 18mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 1g
Vitamin C 0mg 0%
Calcium 42mg 3%
Iron 0mg 0%
Potassium 164mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

