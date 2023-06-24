Recipes Everyday Cooking More Meal Ideas DIY How to Make Chili Oil Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo If you are looking how to make chili oil, try this easy recipe made with everyday ingredients you might already have in your pantry. By Juliana Hale Juliana Hale Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 24, 2023 Save Saved! Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 3 mins Stand Time: 1 hr Total Time: 1 hr 8 mins Servings: 14 "There is no reason to buy chili oil," says recipe developer Juliana Hale. "It's so easy to make — and you will use it more than you might think!" Learn how to make chili oil with this easy recipe. How to Make Chili Oil You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics: Chili Oil Ingredients These are the simple-yet-flavorful ingredients you'll need to make this homemade chili oil recipe: Crushed red pepper: Start with three tablespoons of crushed red pepper. Cinnamon stick and star anise: A whole cinnamon stick and a whole star anise lend warm, spicy flavor. Szechuan peppercorns: Crushed Szechuan peppercorns add earthiness, depth, and complexity. Garlic: Take the flavor up a notch with granulated garlic. Oil: Use a cup of any neutral oil as a base, such as peanut, vegetable, or canola oil. How Do You Make Chili Oil? Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make chili oil: Combine all the ingredients (except the oil) in a heatproof bowl. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Pour the oil over the spices and let cool.Strain and store. How to Use Chili Oil Wondering how to use your new chili oil? Here are some ideas from Juliana: Marinate chicken, steak, or fish Salad dressingDrizzle over cooked eggsUse like hot sauceDrizzle over blanched vegetablesUse as a dip for crudité (bonus tip: combine with ricotta or sour cream)Drizzle over chopped tomatoes and cucumbers with mint and/or green onionToss with cold, cooked noodlesDrizzle over wontons or dumplingsDrizzle over sweet potatoes Test Kitchen Tips This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: For Szechuan peppercorns, you can substitute ¾ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns and ¼ teaspoon crushed coriander seed.For crushed red pepper, you can substitute gochugaru (Korean chili flakes) or Szechuan chili flakes. How Long Does Homemade Chili Oil Last? Store the chili oil in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to six months. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 3 tablespoons crushed red pepper 1 cinnamon stick 1 whole star anise 1 teaspoon Szechuan peppercorns, crushed 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic 1 cup neutral oil (such as peanut, vegetable, or canola) Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Combine crushed red pepper, cinnamon stick, star anise, Szechuan peppercorns, and garlic in a heatproof bowl. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium until it reaches 225 degrees F to 250 degrees F (110 degrees C to 120 degrees C), 3 to 4 minutes.. It’s hot enough when a few flakes of crushed red pepper will sizzle in the oil. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Pour oil over spices. Let stand until cooled completely, about 1 hour. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Strain out spices with a fine mesh sieve, if desired. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Label and store in refrigerator up to 6 months. For best results, always use clean utensils when handling the oil. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 142 Calories 16g Fat 1g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 14 Calories 142 % Daily Value * Total Fat 16g 20% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 0mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Total Sugars 0g Protein 0g Vitamin C 1mg 4% Calcium 3mg 0% Iron 0mg 1% Potassium 27mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. 