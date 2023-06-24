How to Make Chili Oil

1 Photo

If you are looking how to make chili oil, try this easy recipe made with everyday ingredients you might already have in your pantry.

By
Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories.

Published on June 24, 2023
chili oil being spooned out of an air tight jar.
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
3 mins
Stand Time:
1 hr
Total Time:
1 hr 8 mins
Servings:
14
“There is no reason to buy chili oil,” says recipe developer Juliana Hale. “It’s so easy to make — and you will use it more than you might think!” Learn how to make chili oil with this easy recipe. 

How to Make Chili Oil

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Chili Oil Ingredients

These are the simple-yet-flavorful ingredients you’ll need to make this homemade chili oil recipe: 

  • Crushed red pepper: Start with three tablespoons of crushed red pepper. 
  • Cinnamon stick and star anise: A whole cinnamon stick and a whole star anise lend warm, spicy flavor. 
  • Szechuan peppercorns: Crushed Szechuan peppercorns add earthiness, depth, and complexity. 
  • Garlic: Take the flavor up a notch with granulated garlic. 
  • Oil: Use a cup of any neutral oil as a base, such as peanut, vegetable, or canola oil.

How Do You Make Chili Oil?

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make chili oil: 

  1. Combine all the ingredients (except the oil) in a heatproof bowl. 
  2. Heat the oil in a saucepan. 
  3. Pour the oil over the spices and let cool.
  4. Strain and store. 

How to Use Chili Oil

Wondering how to use your new chili oil? Here are some ideas from Juliana: 

  • Marinate chicken, steak, or fish 
  • Salad dressing
  • Drizzle over cooked eggs
  • Use like hot sauce
  • Drizzle over blanched vegetables
  • Use as a dip for crudité (bonus tip: combine with ricotta or sour cream)
  • Drizzle over chopped tomatoes and cucumbers with mint and/or green onion
  • Toss with cold, cooked noodles
  • Drizzle over wontons or dumplings
  • Drizzle over sweet potatoes

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: 

  • For Szechuan peppercorns, you can substitute ¾ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns and ¼ teaspoon crushed coriander seed.
  • For crushed red pepper, you can substitute gochugaru (Korean chili flakes) or Szechuan chili flakes.

How Long Does Homemade Chili Oil Last? 

Store the chili oil in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to six months. 

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons crushed red pepper

  • 1 cinnamon stick

  • 1 whole star anise

  • 1 teaspoon Szechuan peppercorns, crushed

  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

  • 1 cup neutral oil (such as peanut, vegetable, or canola)    

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    all ingredients for homemade chili oil, gathered on a marble countertop.

  2. Combine crushed red pepper, cinnamon stick, star anise, Szechuan peppercorns, and garlic in a heatproof bowl.

    dried chilies and seasonings combined in a small glass bowl.

  3. Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium until it reaches 225 degrees F to 250 degrees F (110 degrees C to 120 degrees C), 3 to 4 minutes.. It’s hot enough when a few flakes of crushed red pepper will sizzle in the oil.

    oil being brought to a simmer in a small sauce pan.

  4. Pour oil over spices. Let stand until cooled completely, about 1 hour.

    an overhead view of homemade chili oil, before straining, in a small glass bowl.

  5. Strain out spices with a fine mesh sieve, if desired.

    chilies being strained from seasoned oil .

  6. Label and store in refrigerator up to 6 months. For best results, always use clean utensils when handling the oil.

    homemade chili oil stored in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

142 Calories
16g Fat
1g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 14
Calories 142
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 16g 20%
Saturated Fat 1g 6%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 0mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Total Sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Vitamin C 1mg 4%
Calcium 3mg 0%
Iron 0mg 1%
Potassium 27mg 1%

