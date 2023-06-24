“There is no reason to buy chili oil,” says recipe developer Juliana Hale. “It’s so easy to make — and you will use it more than you might think!” Learn how to make chili oil with this easy recipe.

How to Make Chili Oil

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Chili Oil Ingredients

These are the simple-yet-flavorful ingredients you’ll need to make this homemade chili oil recipe:

Crushed red pepper : Start with three tablespoons of crushed red pepper.

: Start with three tablespoons of crushed red pepper. Cinnamon stick and star anise : A whole cinnamon stick and a whole star anise lend warm, spicy flavor.

and : A whole cinnamon stick and a whole star anise lend warm, spicy flavor. Szechuan peppercorns : Crushed Szechuan peppercorns add earthiness, depth, and complexity.

: Crushed Szechuan peppercorns add earthiness, depth, and complexity. Garlic : Take the flavor up a notch with granulated garlic.

: Take the flavor up a notch with granulated garlic. Oil: Use a cup of any neutral oil as a base, such as peanut, vegetable, or canola oil.

How Do You Make Chili Oil?

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make chili oil:

Combine all the ingredients (except the oil) in a heatproof bowl. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Pour the oil over the spices and let cool. Strain and store.

How to Use Chili Oil

Wondering how to use your new chili oil? Here are some ideas from Juliana:

Marinate chicken, steak, or fish

Salad dressing

Drizzle over cooked eggs

Use like hot sauce

Drizzle over blanched vegetables

Use as a dip for crudité (bonus tip: combine with ricotta or sour cream)

Drizzle over chopped tomatoes and cucumbers with mint and/or green onion

Toss with cold, cooked noodles

Drizzle over wontons or dumplings

Drizzle over sweet potatoes

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

For Szechuan peppercorns, you can substitute ¾ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns and ¼ teaspoon crushed coriander seed.

For crushed red pepper, you can substitute gochugaru (Korean chili flakes) or Szechuan chili flakes.

How Long Does Homemade Chili Oil Last?

Store the chili oil in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to six months.

