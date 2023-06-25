This arroz con leche recipe is “great to warm you up and a perfect comfort dish,” according to recipe developer Kathryn Standing.

How to Make Arroz con Leche

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Arroz con Leche Ingredients

These are the ingredients you’ll need for this homemade arroz con leche recipe:

Water : Cook the rice in two cups of water.

: Cook the rice in two cups of water. Cinnamon : Cook the rice with cinnamon sticks . Plus, use ground cinnamon to garnish.

: Cook the rice with . Plus, use to garnish. Rice : You’ll need a cup of uncooked white rice. Short grain rice will yield a thicker and creamier final dish, according to Kathryn.

: You’ll need a cup of uncooked white rice. Short grain rice will yield a thicker and creamier final dish, according to Kathryn. Milks: This creamy arroz con leche recipe calls for three types of milk: whole milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk.



Tip: You can add raisins (stir them in with the milks), if you like.

How Do You Make Arroz con Leche?

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make arroz con leche:

Bring the water and cinnamon stick to a boil, then simmer. Add the rice, bring to a boil, and simmer until the water is absorbed. Stir in the milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Garnish with cinnamon for serving.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

Simmer longer in step 7 for a thicker consistency or simmer less time for a thinner consistency. Keep in mind that the pudding will thicken considerably once cooled.

“Put a little cayenne pepper in it to really warm you up,” Kathryn recommends.

Kathryn also suggests serving citrus zest to round out the flavors.

How to Store Arroz con Leche

Allow the arroz con leche to cool, then store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

