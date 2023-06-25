How to Make Arroz con Leche

This easy recipe will teach you how to make arroz con leche (Mexican rice pudding) with simple step-by step directions and photos.

By
Kathryn Hendrix, RDN, LD
Kathryn Hendrix
Kathryn Hendrix, RDN, LD
Kathryn Hendrix is a Registered Dietitian and Culinary School Graduate. She specializes in Whole Food Plant Based, Vegan, Gluten Free, and Nutrition. She has over 10 years culinary experience and has been cooking vegan her whole life.
Published on June 25, 2023
a high angle view looking into a bowl of creamy arroz con leche.
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
6
This arroz con leche recipe is “great to warm you up and a perfect comfort dish,” according to recipe developer Kathryn Standing. 

How to Make Arroz con Leche

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Arroz con Leche Ingredients

These are the ingredients you’ll need for this homemade arroz con leche recipe: 

  • Water: Cook the rice in two cups of water. 
  • Cinnamon: Cook the rice with cinnamon sticks. Plus, use ground cinnamon to garnish. 
  • Rice: You’ll need a cup of uncooked white rice. Short grain rice will yield a thicker and creamier final dish, according to Kathryn.
  • Milks: This creamy arroz con leche recipe calls for three types of milk: whole milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk


Tip: You can add raisins (stir them in with the milks), if you like. 

How Do You Make Arroz con Leche? 

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make arroz con leche: 

  1. Bring the water and cinnamon stick to a boil, then simmer. 
  2. Add the rice, bring to a boil, and simmer until the water is absorbed. 
  3. Stir in the milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. 
  4. Garnish with cinnamon for serving. 

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: 

  • Simmer longer in step 7 for a thicker consistency or simmer less time for a thinner consistency. Keep in mind that the pudding will thicken considerably once cooled. 
  • “Put a little cayenne pepper in it to really warm you up,” Kathryn recommends. 
  • Kathryn also suggests serving citrus zest to round out the flavors.

How to Store Arroz con Leche

Allow the arroz con leche to cool, then store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days. 

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water

  • 2 (3-inch long) cinnamon sticks

  • 1 cup uncooked white rice

  • 1 cup whole milk

  • 1 (12-ounce can) evaporated milk

  • 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon for garnish

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    all ingredients to make arroz con leche gathered on a marble countertop.

  2. Combine water and cinnamon sticks in a medium saucepan over high heat.

    two cinnamon sticks being steeped in simmering water.

  3. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until cinnamon releases its color and flavor, about 5 minutes.

    two cinnamon sticks in boiling water.

  4. Add rice and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and water is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

    perfectly cooked rice and two cinnamon sticks in a medium sauce pan.

  5. Stir in whole milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Cook uncovered over medium heat until mixture has thickened to desired consistency, 15 to 20 minutes.

    condensed milk added to steamed rice in medium sauce pan.

  6. Serve warm or cold. Sprinkle each portion with ground cinnamon. 

    an overhead view of two bowls of creamy arroz con leche dusted with cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

515 Calories
14g Fat
84g Carbs
15g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 515
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 9g 43%
Cholesterol 52mg 17%
Sodium 199mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 84g 30%
Dietary Fiber 0g 2%
Total Sugars 57g
Protein 15g
Vitamin C 4mg 18%
Calcium 472mg 36%
Iron 1mg 4%
Potassium 600mg 13%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

