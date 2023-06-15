Firehouse Subs Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches Right Now—And the Reason Will Make You Laugh

Sinking your teeth into a really good sub, hoagie, or hero (depending on where you live) is a culinary joy. When a long roll is filled with deli meat, fresh veggies, and cheese, it makes for one satisfying lunch. Of course, if that roll is filled with melt-in-your-mouth, hot roast beef and Cheddar or hot meatballs and Provolone, it’s equally satisfying.

Firehouse Subs, a sandwich shop chain with over 1200 locations and loyal fans across the country, specializes in these sandwiches that everyone loves. It has options for vegetarians. Their subs are customizable. And for a limited time, the restaurant that encourages its customers to “Enjoy more subs. Save more lives.” is giving away free medium-sized subs to every customer who can prove one thing.



What does saving lives have to do with subs? Firehouse donates a portion of sales to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment for first responders.

What’s the Name of the Day?

Starting June 14, anyone whose first name matches one of the names of the day (and can prove it with a photo ID) gets a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations.

Firehouse Subs/PR Newswire

To find the name of the day, follow Firehouse Subs on Facebook and Twitter or check FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay each morning to see if your parents had the forethought to name you something that would, years later, earn you a free sub.

For the promotion's first day, Firehouse chose James, Fernando, and Susan as the names of the day. So what if your name matches, but it’s spelled differently? People are asking that question on Facebook, but if the brand has answered, it’s buried in the thousands and thousands of fan comments on its page. However, in previous Name of the Day promotions, Firehouse Subs has done days with just the first letter of a name, such as “any name that starts with P.”

How Long Does Firehouse Subs' Name of the Day Promotion Last?

This promotion lasts through June 23. If your name isn’t chosen during this promotion, don’t worry. It may come around again. Firehouse has held this popular promotion several times since 2019, and it’s a fan favorite.

