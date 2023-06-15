Firehouse Subs Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches Right Now—And the Reason Will Make You Laugh

Have your ID ready for this fan-favorite promotion.

By
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves is an award-winning wine journalist, food and lifestyle features writer, and book author with over 15 years experience writing for print and online publications.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023
firehouse subs logo on white brick background
Photo:

Firehouse Subs

Sinking your teeth into a really good sub, hoagie, or hero (depending on where you live) is a culinary joy. When a long roll is filled with deli meat, fresh veggies, and cheese, it makes for one satisfying lunch. Of course, if that roll is filled with melt-in-your-mouth, hot roast beef and Cheddar or hot meatballs and Provolone, it’s equally satisfying. 

Firehouse Subs, a sandwich shop chain with over 1200 locations and loyal fans across the country, specializes in these sandwiches that everyone loves. It has options for vegetarians. Their subs are customizable. And for a limited time, the restaurant that encourages its customers to “Enjoy more subs. Save more lives.” is giving away free medium-sized subs to every customer who can prove one thing.

What does saving lives have to do with subs? Firehouse donates a portion of sales to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment for first responders. 

What’s the Name of the Day?

Starting June 14, anyone whose first name matches one of the names of the day (and can prove it with a photo ID) gets a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations. 

firehouse subs logo and sub sandwich name of the day promo

Firehouse Subs/PR Newswire

To find the name of the day, follow Firehouse Subs on Facebook and Twitter or check FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay each morning to see if your parents had the forethought to name you something that would, years later, earn you a free sub. 

For the promotion's first day, Firehouse chose James, Fernando, and Susan as the names of the day. So what if your name matches, but it’s spelled differently? People are asking that question on Facebook, but if the brand has answered, it’s buried in the thousands and thousands of fan comments on its page. However, in previous Name of the Day promotions, Firehouse Subs has done days with just the first letter of a name, such as “any name that starts with P.” 

How Long Does Firehouse Subs' Name of the Day Promotion Last?

This promotion lasts through June 23. If your name isn’t chosen during this promotion, don’t worry. It may come around again. Firehouse has held this popular promotion several times since 2019, and it’s a fan favorite. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches This Week
Wendy's chocolate Frosty on a blue background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Frostys This Month
A pink frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles on an orange background with a pink bursting circle detail.
Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Donuts Tomorrow
a taco bell storefront sign with colorful stripes on the left hand side
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Crunchwraps Every Week in June
Krispy Kreme Storefront
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts This Week
Skillet Set Sale Tout
You’ll Basically Score a Pan for Free If You Grab This 3-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set Right Now
Chipotle logo on a purple and orange background
Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos This Tuesday
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
Krispy Kreme sign on a green background
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Dozens This Week
Jeni's Ice Creams scoop shop exterior
Jeni’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream to Celebrate the Start of Summer
A Wendy's restaurant sign next to a tree with blue sky in the background.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
A pizza hut store front on a red background with polka dot pattern.
Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Free Pizzas This Week
A Wendy's storefront with a teal, yellow and red border on it.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
A Wendy's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corners of the image
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week
Jack in the Box storefront on a yellow background
Jack in the Box Is Giving Away Free Food Every Day This Week
McFlurry in a man's hand with a spoon sticking up
McDonald's Apologizes With Free McFlurries — But Not Because the Machines Are Always Broken