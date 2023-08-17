Try This Ridiculously Easy Way to Freeze Zucchini and You'll Never Look Back

Here's your step-by-step guide to freezing zucchini and summer squash to enjoy all year.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023
zucchini in freezer safe bag

Sometimes I put a little too much in my grocery cart. Especially if there’s an item I love, like zucchini, thaton sale. No matter how hard I try to use it all though, I’m typically left with extra. That’s when I put my culinary training to use and recall that my freezer makes for an awesome long-term storage space. 

What? You didn’t know that you can freeze your zucchini surplus? You can and doing so means you can enjoy it any time you want. Use the steps below to help guide you through the process.

Can You Freeze Fresh Zucchini Raw?

You may be tempted to chop up your raw zucchini, toss it in a freezer bag and be done with it. But “future you” won’t be happy when you pull that bag out of the freezer. To maintain texture and lock in color, it’s worth the time to blanch and shock your zucchini first says Christy Wilson, RDN. Doing so also helps shorten the cooking time once you are ready to add it to your next dish.

How to Freeze Fresh Zucchini

Before you freeze your zucchini, think about how you’re most likely going to use it in the future. Do you make a lot of stir-fries or sauteed vegetable dishes? Then dice or chop the zucchini. Are you smitten with making pasta with zucchini noodles? Then grab your spiralizer and turn them into noodles first. If you are looking for quick additions to muffins, pancakes, smoothies, or fritters, use your grater to shred it. 

Step 1: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a generous amount of salt (2 tablespoons per quart of water). As a general rule of thumb, The National Center for Home Food Preservation recommends using one gallon of water per pound of vegetables for blanching.

salted water

Step 2: Set a bowl filled with ice water next to your cooktop and set a slotted spoon or kitchen tongs nearby. Have a towel-lined baking sheet next to the bowl

Step 3: Add chopped zucchini (working in batches if you have a large amount) to the boiling water. Return to a boil, then cook until zucchini are crisp tender, about 2 to 3 minutes.

zucchini

Step 4: Remove zucchini with a slotted spoon or tongs and transfer to a bowl of ice water. Push zucchini down to fully submerge. Let them sit until fully chilled, about 2 to 3 minutes. Use the slotted spoon to move them to the towel-lined baking sheet and pat dry.

zucchini
zucchini
zucchini

Step 5: Once fully dry, line the baking sheet with parchment and add zucchini, spreading in an even layer. Freeze until zucchini is frozen, about 1 hour. Transfer to a freezer-safe bag or storage container. Remove any air and seal, then label and date your container.

zucchini
zucchini
zucchini

How Long Is Frozen Zucchini Good For?

If you follow the steps outlined above, your frozen zucchini should last up to three months. Chef Jessica Swift Harrell RDN, LD, IFNCP recommends that for best results, ensure the zucchini has been sufficiently patted dry before freezing. This helps prevent the formation of ice crystals and freezer burn. She also suggests using a large enough sheet pan for the initial freeze. The extra space ensures your zucchini cubes don’t get frozen together into one large mound. 

Should You Thaw Frozen Zucchini Before You Cook With It?

Swift says there’s no need to thaw frozen zucchini before cooking it since doing so may actually have a negative impact on texture. Prevent super-soft, mushy zucchini by cooking it straight from frozen. But keep a watchful eye on your zucchini as it cooks, she says. Since it’s already been partially cooked with blanching, it will likely cook more quickly than if you started with raw. 

How to Use Frozen Zucchini

Whether you choose to blanch and shock your zucchini or not, frozen varieties won’t have the same texture as fresh ones. That means you need to use applications that make sense. Swift recommends soups, stews, curries, or stir-fries, and Wilson suggests frittatas and calabacitas. Consider other fabrications too. Grating zucchini or turning it into zucchini noodles before freezing is also a great idea. Frozen grated zucchini is great for making fritters, quick bread, muffins, or cake!

Related:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
frozen sliced bell peppers
How to Freeze Peppers So You Can Enjoy Them All Year
papaya
How to Tell If a Papaya Is Ripe
Frozen zucchini on the board for cutting
How to Freeze Zucchini
whole cauliflower
The Best Way to Store Cauliflower
Close-Up Of Vegetables In Basket
How to Buy and Cook Zucchini: A Complete Guide
red bell pepper
How to Store Bell Peppers So They Stay Fresh for Longer
basket of zucchini and yellow zucchini outside
The Answer to the Midsummer Too-Much-Zucchini Problem
Frozen Peaches on baking sheet
How to Freeze Peaches the Best Way
rhubarb pieces in pie shell
How to Freeze Rhubarb
mango
How to Store Mangoes
two corn on the cob sit beside each other on a paper towel on a blue background
How to Freeze Corn on the Cob
side view of two watermelon slices on a teal background
This Is My Favorite Way to Use Up Leftover Watermelon
what is eggplant
A Guide to Eggplant: What It Is and How to Enjoy It
baby corn closeup
What Is Baby Corn?
mushrooms in container
How to Tell If Mushrooms are Bad
blanched green beans
How to Blanch Green Beans