How to Freeze Peppers So You Can Enjoy Them All Year

There are a few reasons you might find yourself with a plethora of peppers. Perhaps a CSA basket sent you a few and threw you for a loop on what to do with them. Perhaps you made the economical choice to purchase peak-season peppers in bulk from your local farmer's market and now need to find a way to preserve them.

No matter the reason, freezing peppers not only prevents food waste, it's easy and doesn't require any real equipment. As a bonus, there's no noticeable difference between fresh and frozen peppers in cooked dishes. Basically, deciding whether or not to freeze your extra peppers is a no-brainer.



The Best Way to Freeze Fresh Peppers

The best varieties to freeze are bell peppers or hot chili peppers. You can choose whether you want to freeze them whole or sliced/chopped. The latter tends to be best, occupying less space in the freezer and making grabbing only what you need for a meal a cinch.



Before you freeze anything, inspect your peppers. Peppers with bad spots or mushy bits can be trimmed and used immediately in a cooked dish, but won't do well in the freezer.

There's no need to blanch peppers before freezing. The purpose of blanching is often to retain color, an issue peppers do not have when subjected to freezing. Blanching cut peppers will also mute their flavor. Keep in mind that very small peppers can simply be frozen whole in an airtight container.

How to Freeze Whole Peppers: Wash and dry peppers well. Remove the stems and cut off the tops. Scoop out seeds and inner membrane. Replace tops and wrap each complete pepper in plastic wrap. Place wrapped pepper in a zip-top freezer bag, press as much air out of the bag as possible, seal and write the date on it.

How to Freeze Cut Peppers: Wash and dry peppers well. Remove the stems, seeds, and inner membrane. Cut, slice, or chop the peppers into rings, quarters, thick or thin strips, or dice. Dab the cut peppers with paper towels to dry them again. Peppers have a good moisture content, and the dryer they are, the less likely they'll develop freezer burn. Spread peppers in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze at least 2 hours Transfer individually frozen cut peppers to a zip-top bag and seal, pressing as much air out as possible, and label.

How Long Are Frozen Peppers Good For?

So, you've gotten your peppers nestled nicely in the freezer. How long can you grab a handful from your bag for an impromptu omelet? The answer is: a pretty long time. Frozen peppers will last anywhere from 6 months to 1 year. Once they've developed an excess of frost or if they manage to feel mushy even when frozen, toss them out.

How to Thaw and Use Frozen Peppers

Should you need to thaw your frozen peppers, place them in a container in the fridge before using them. You can also place this container in the microwave for a quicker thaw. Drying the peppers on paper towels after thawing is also a good idea.

With that being said, the best practice is not to bother thawing at all. Frozen peppers can be mushy once thawed, and since these peppers should only be used in cooked applications like stir-fries and soups, cooking them directly from frozen is perfectly fine.





Large peppers frozen whole with their seeds removed should only be used in baked dishes. No doubt the best use is for stuffed peppers – being frozen, the peppers might even stand up on their own, happily awaiting stuffing and making the preparation easier.

Frozen cut peppers cook quickly and easily, making them incredibly handy. And, with the cleaning and chopping already done, dinner comes together a bit quicker.