Fresh green beans aren’t just for summer. Take advantage of your freezer and use it to preserve and extend the life of your bounty of beans. All it takes are a few simple steps and you’ll be able to enjoy your green beans all year long.



How to Select the Best Green Beans for Freezing

If you have the option, buy loose green beans instead of bagged ones. This allows you to select the best and freshest-looking beans. Choose beans that are green, without any yellowing or browning.

They should be firm but flexible, and the skin should be smooth and free from soft spots. If you’re buying bagged green beans, do your best to peek through the plastic to see what you’re getting. If possible, choose a bag that isn’t overly wet and has the latest sell-by date.



Do I Need to Blanch Green Beans Before Freezing?

Green beans can be frozen in their raw state, but consider blanching and shocking them for the best results. Not only does cooking them this way lock in their vibrant green color, but Registered Dietitian and Chef Abbie Gellman says it also eliminates surface microorganisms and dirt, preventing deterioration. Cooking them briefly in boiling, salted water, she points out, also preserves texture, flavor, and nutrients.



Should I Trim Green Beans Before Freezing?

It may seem like a hassle to trim your green beans before you freeze them, but Chef Julie Lopez, RD says that doing so will save you time in the future. She recommends trimming them in advance so that you can easily grab them and use them from the freezer when needed; no extra prep is necessary.



How to Freeze Green Beans (Step-by-Step)

Step 1: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a generous amount of salt (2 tablespoons per quart of water). As a general rule of thumb, The National Center for Home Food Preservation recommends using one gallon of water per pound of vegetables for blanching.

Step 2: Set a bowl filled with ice water next to your cooktop and set a slotted spoon or kitchen tongs nearby. Have a towel-lined baking sheet next to the bowl.

Step 3: Add trimmed green beans (working in batches if you have a large amount) to the boiling water. Return to a boil, then cook until beans are crisp tender, about 2 to 3 minutes.



Step 4: Remove beans with a slotted spoon or tongs and transfer to a bowl of ice water. Push beans down to fully submerge. Let them sit until fully chilled, about 2 to 3 minutes. Use the slotted spoon to move them to the towel-lined baking sheet and pat dry.

Step 5: Once fully dry, line the baking sheet with parchment and add green beans, spreading in an even layer. Freeze until beans are frozen, about 1 hour. Transfer to a freezer-safe bag or storage container. Remove any air and seal, then label and date your container.



How Long Are Frozen Green Beans Good For?

While fresh green beans will only last about a week in your refrigerator, they’ll keep for up to one year in the freezer. Label and date the container so that you know when to use them.



How to Thaw and Use Frozen Green Beans

Great news! You don’t have to thaw frozen green beans before you use them. Many recipes, such as stir-fries, sheet-pan meals, and simple sauteed green beans, can be added when called for in the recipe. Remember, the beans have already been partially cooked when they were blanched, so they likely won’t need any extra cooking time.