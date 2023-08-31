3 Simple Ways to Freeze Fresh Corn

There’s nothing like summer corn. It’s sweet, juicy, and tastes like a sunny day. The kernels are also magically crisp, supplying a satisfying “pop” with every bite. If only you could capture those perfect bites to enjoy year-round. Great news! You can, and your freezer can help. Hustle to the store now, grab the last ears of corn before they’re gone, and use the steps below to preserve them expertly.

How to Pick Your Corn

If you have the option, buy corn in the husk. The husked versions may be convenient and mean less mess, but you’ll likely end up with a drier cob. That’s because once the corn is cut from the stalk, it immediately starts to lose moisture. The tightly wrapped leaves on the cut cob provide fairly good protection from moisture loss, but once they’re removed, the kernels will rapidly begin to dry out.



Look for cobs that are green and tightly wrapped in their husks. They should feel firm and heavy for their size, and the silks protruding from the top, closest to the cob should be golden or light green with brown tips. Avoid cobs with damp or overly wet, darkened silks, which may be a sign of age and deterioration. Once you get home, place the cobs in the refrigerator, unless you’re planning on using them right away.

Prep Your Corn

You’ll need to do a bit of prep to get your corn ready for the freezer. No matter which method you choose, you’ll want to do the following things first:

Shuck corn and remove silks. If you have a backyard, go there to husk your corn, since things can get a bit messy. If you don’t, I recommend doing this task over a big kitchen towel. Lay it out flat, then start husking. The towel will catch the leaves and silks, then you can easily wrap it up and transport it to the compost pile or the trash.

Rinse under cool, running water. It’s always a good idea to give produce a rinse under cool, running water and corn is no exception. You never know what may have made its way inside

Method 1: Remove from cob and freeze raw

STEP 1: Cut from the cob using your preferred method.

STEP 2: Transfer kernels to a resealable freezer bag. Remove any air and seal, then label with date and contents. Use corn within 12 months.

Method 2: Blanch and shock cob, remove kernels and freeze

STEP 1: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a generous amount of salt (2 tablespoons per quart of water). As a general rule of thumb, The National Center for Home Food Preservation recommends using one gallon of water per one pound of vegetables for blanching.

STEP 2: Set a bowl filled with ice water next to your cooktop and set a pair of kitchen tongs nearby. Place a towel-lined baking sheet next to the bowl.

STEP 3: Add cobs to the boiling water. Return to a boil, then cook until kernels are crisp tender, about 4 to 5 minutes.

STEP 4: Remove corn with tongs and transfer to bowl of ice water. Push corn down to fully submerge. Let sit until fully chilled, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the towel-lined baking sheet and pat dry.

STEP 5: Cut from the cob using your preferred method. Discard cobs.

STEP 6: Remove towel from baking sheet and line with parchment. Add corn kernels, spreading in an even layer. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour. Transfer kernels to a resealable freezer bag. Label with date and contents. Use within 12 months.

Method 3: Blanch and shock whole cob and freeze

Follow steps 1 to 4 from Method 2. Pat cobs dry with a clean towel, then place in a freezer safe bag or storage container. Remove any air and seal, then label with contents and date. Use within 12 months.

How to Thaw Frozen Corn

If you’re making a saute, stir fry, or using any quick-cooking method, you can add frozen corn kernels directly to your pan or pot. The same goes for stews, chilis, and soups. The goal is to thaw and reheat it, which will usually take only a few minutes.

To quick-thaw kernels or cobs, place them in a colander and run cool water over them. Or if you have time, pull what you need from the freezer and transfer to the refrigerator to thaw overnight. For either of these methods, be sure to drain thoroughly before adding to your dish.