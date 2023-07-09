7 Ways to Enjoy Brie Cheese

Brie, once regarded as a luxury item and reserved for fancy occasions or holiday parties, has reached a new level of popularity. And for good reason; there's just so much to love about its ooey-gooey texture and delicate flavor.

Brie complements a wide array of nibbles. It's a team player with seemingly endless other flavors and ingredients. With so many options, there's no wrong way to eat this decadent French cheese.

What Is Brie Cheese?

Brie is a soft-ripened, French cheese, circular in shape with an ivory color and greyish, off-white rind. A delicacy without the price tag and a favorite of many.

In France, the cheese is made with pasteurized and unpasteurized raw milk. Enzymes and rennet are then added to help the milk curdle. From there, cheesemakers separate the cheese into round molds, and the whey is drained off before the cheese gets to go for a nice little rest for a week. The rounds receive an application of mold to the outer layer, maturing the cheese from the outside in and aging it a bit, creating brie's recognizable "bloomy rind". The total time to make brie from start to finish is four to six weeks.

Brie is rich and buttery with a little fruitiness and the teeny, tiniest bit of funk. Its plump softness makes it not only sliceable, but spreadable, luxuriously velvety in the mouth, and delightfully creamy when warmed.

Brie Origins

Brie gets its name from the French region where it originated, the small commune of Reuil-en-Brie, where monks made it. The roots of this bloomy beauty run deep – all the way to the Middle Ages. Legend has it, the French Emperor Charlemagne sampled the cheese at a monastery in the 8th century and became entranced. From there, his authority influenced people to appreciate this fascinating, buttery cheese.

Brie became known as the "queen's cheese" due to its royal popularity and was also given as a tribute to French monarchs.

Today, authentic brie is typically only available in France, but a stabilized yet still delicious version exists at most grocery stores here in the States, due to its undeniable popularity.

Can You Eat the Rind on Brie Cheese?

You should absolutely eat brie's signature bloomy rind. It's customary to enjoy the whole wheel, rind and all. Though eating the rind on top and bottom is very standard, some may feel the need to cut off the perimeter bits. This isn't necessary and wastes beautiful cheese. The rind isn't hard and tastes exactly like the interior, so don't be afraid!

AR Magazine

Get the recipe: Sweet Orange and Cranberry Baked Brie

How to Eat Brie Cheese

Being a mild cheese with a soft, nutty flavor, it's hard to misuse the stuff. Here are just some of the many ways to enjoy brie.

Right from the store

It's encouraged to eat brie when it's ripened. You'll know it's ripe when the outside rind is firm, and the inside is bouncy. Brie is unripe if it's too firm and overripe when runny. Enjoy what you've purchased from the store right by itself, or with crackers or bread. Wrap what you don't eat in wax paper rather than plastic wrap to allow it to breathe a bit and place it in fridge.

At room temperature

Take your brie out of the fridge about an hour before eating it, as it's best at room temperature. For this reason, it bodes well on boards at parties. If pressed for time, consider sealing it in a zip-top bag and putting it in water just above room temp to take the chill off.

As a course

The French enjoy brie as its own course before dessert and honestly, brie deserves a moment. But brie can also be a great appetizer, paired with fruit, meat, puff pastry, jam, or crackers. Acidity is a lovely counterpart to this cheese's creamy, velvety nature. It spreads perfectly on bread for a quick snack any time.

On a board

If serving brie on a board, as part of a cheese or charcuterie situation, cut some wedges ahead of time to give guests an idea of the appropriate portion size. Avoid cutting into triangles, as the center "tip" is often the most flavorful. Instead, cut brie along the side. This will make sure all guests get to try all bits of the cheese. Best practice: cut the wheel in half, then in small slices.

As mentioned, brie's mild, yet buttery and nutty flavor pairs well with so many things. Some examples are salami, prosciutto, pickles, apricots, apples, pears, dates, almonds, candied walnuts, and pecans. Pile any combination on top of French bread or crackers, or just offer the selections on a board with little plates to sample.

Baked

Place a brie wheel on parchment paper in a shallow baking dish and bake at 350 degrees F for 15-20 minutes. The cheese will melt on the inside, with the rind staying intact. Use the parchment paper to easily lift the cheese out of the dish for serving. Accompany the melty cheese with crackers, figs, and honey.

For extra pizazz, bake the whole wheel in puff pastry. To do this, place the whole wheel in the center of a sheet of puff pastry. Spread a layer of jam (whatever flavor you prefer) on top of the wheel and fold the pastry over the wheel. Brush the outside of the pastry with egg, place on parchment paper in a shallow dish, and bake at 400 degrees F for 35 minutes.

In a sandwich

Brie's tame flavor will pair well with a variety of sandwiches, so get creative and don't be afraid to experiment with your favorite deli cuts. A great ide brie and apple sandwich with stone ground mustard.

Puff pastry cups

Add cubed brie to premade puff pastry cups with a little dollop of jam before baking. These mouthwatering appetizer bites make a holiday spread even better.