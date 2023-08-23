6 Simple Ways to Cut Your Zucchini

Zucchini is a versatile summer squash that can be enjoyed in a variety of dishes and cuisines. It can be cut in a variety of ways, which, luckily, are easy to accomplish once you know a few basics.



Below are the most common cuts. For many of them, all you’ll need are a cutting board and knife. For others, a mandolin or y-shaped peeler will be helpful. Once you have your tools ready, grab your zucchini and get cutting.



How to Select Zucchini

If you have the option, buy zucchini at your local farmers market. Or, if you have a green thumb, grow it yourself. Fresh zucchini will taste much better and last much longer than what you’ll find at the grocery store. Alternatively, stock up on zucchini when it’s at its peak or ask the produce attendant when the shipment comes in to determine freshness.

When you’re choosing zucchini, go for smaller varieties, about six to eight inches in size, which are often younger than larger squash. They typically have thinner skin, are more tender, have less water, and have fewer seeds than the fully mature zucchini. Choose squash that is bright green in color, firm, and free from blemishes and soft spots.



How to Cut Zucchini

Always thoroughly wash your zucchini under cool, running water before cutting it. Then, set up a safe spot to work by placing your cutting board on a damp paper towel. This prevents the cutting board from moving as you cut, slice, and chop. Use a sharp chef’s knife and a paring knife for the task. A dull knife is a dangerous knife.

Rounds

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Option 1 - Lay zucchini lengthwise on the cutting board. Hold it with one hand and your knife with the other while you make crosswise slices of the desired size.

Half Moons

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Slice the zucchini in half lengthwise.

Step 3: Place halves flat-side down on the cutting board. Slice crosswise into desired-size half moons.



Planks

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2 (option 1): Cut zucchini in half horizontally.

Step 2 (option 2): Use a mandolin to cut into desired-size planks.

Step 3: Place them flat-side down on the cutting board and cut down lengthwise into planks

Spears

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Slice the zucchini in half lengthwise.

Step 3: Place them flat-side down on the cutting board and cut lengthwise into three (or four, if zucchini is large) spears.



Diced

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Slice the zucchini in half lengthwise.

Step 3: Place them flat-side down on the cutting board and cut lengthwise into three to four spears.

Step 4: Gather the spears and cut them crosswise into diced or bite-size pieces.



Ribbons

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Use a mandolin or vegetable peeler to create long strips.



Storing Zucchini

Store whole zucchini in an unsealed plastic bag in the crisper drawer in the fridge and use within three to five days. Cut zucchini should be placed in an air-tight container stored in the refrigerator crisper drawer and used within one to two days. Frozen zucchini should last up to 3 months in the freezer.