6 Simple Ways to Cut Your Zucchini

Whether it's standard slices, spears, or ribbons, we've got you covered with a step-by-step guide to cutting zucchini.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023
sliced zucchini

Zucchini is a versatile summer squash that can be enjoyed in a variety of dishes and cuisines. It can be cut in a variety of ways, which, luckily, are easy to accomplish once you know a few basics. 

Below are the most common cuts. For many of them, all you’ll need are a cutting board and knife. For others, a mandolin or y-shaped peeler will be helpful. Once you have your tools ready, grab your zucchini and get cutting. 

How to Select Zucchini

If you have the option, buy zucchini at your local farmers market. Or, if you have a green thumb, grow it yourself. Fresh zucchini will taste much better and last much longer than what you’ll find at the grocery store. Alternatively, stock up on zucchini when it’s at its peak or ask the produce attendant when the shipment comes in to determine freshness.

When you’re choosing zucchini, go for smaller varieties, about six to eight inches in size, which are often younger than larger squash. They typically have thinner skin, are more tender, have less water, and have fewer seeds than the fully mature zucchini. Choose squash that is bright green in color, firm, and free from blemishes and soft spots.

How to Cut Zucchini

Always thoroughly wash your zucchini under cool, running water before cutting it. Then, set up a safe spot to work by placing your cutting board on a damp paper towel. This prevents the cutting board from moving as you cut, slice, and chop. Use a sharp chef’s knife and a paring knife for the task. A dull knife is a dangerous knife.

Rounds

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

zucchini

Step 2: Option 1 - Lay zucchini lengthwise on the cutting board. Hold it with one hand and your knife with the other while you make crosswise slices of the desired size. 

sliced zucchini
cutting zucchini

Half Moons

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Slice the zucchini in half lengthwise. 

zucchini

Step 3: Place halves flat-side down on the cutting board. Slice crosswise into desired-size half moons.

zucchini
zucchini
zucchini

Planks

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2 (option 1): Cut zucchini in half horizontally. 

zucchini

Step 2 (option 2): Use a mandolin to cut into desired-size planks.

zucchini

Step 3: Place them flat-side down on the cutting board and cut down lengthwise into planks

zucchini

Spears

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Slice the zucchini in half lengthwise. 

zucchini

Step 3: Place them flat-side down on the cutting board and cut lengthwise into three (or four, if zucchini is large) spears.

zucchini spears
zucchini spears
zucchini spears

Diced

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Slice the zucchini in half lengthwise. 

Step 3: Place them flat-side down on the cutting board and cut lengthwise into three to four spears.

diced zucchini

Step 4: Gather the spears and cut them crosswise into diced or bite-size pieces.

diced zucchini
diced zucchini

Ribbons

Step 1: Trim the ends from the zucchini. Discard or compost them.

Step 2: Use a mandolin or vegetable peeler to create long strips.

zucchini ribbon

Storing Zucchini

Store whole zucchini in an unsealed plastic bag in the crisper drawer in the fridge and use within three to five days. Cut zucchini should be placed in an air-tight container stored in the refrigerator crisper drawer and used within one to two days. Frozen zucchini should last up to 3 months in the freezer. 

