How to Cut Your Pineapple the Right Way

I didn’t cut my first pineapple until I was in culinary school. I’d spent years buying it pre-cut, frozen, or canned but never attempted cutting it myself. I didn’t know how to pick a good one, and I was pretty sure I didn’t have the skills or equipment to do it at home. It was self-sabotage because all that I really needed were some helpful hints and a boost of confidence.



My chef-instructor at the time was a jovial guy and made things, like cutting pineapple, fun. He told jokes, all while teaching us how to easily work our knives around that pineapple to reveal the juicy fruit inside. I still use his techniques today and I’m sharing them now to make your life a little bit easier.



How to Choose A Ripe Pineapple

Before you can cut a pineapple, you’ll have to buy one. If you want an awesome-tasting pineapple, grab one between the months of March to July, when pineapple is at its peak for harvesting. Look for a pineapple that’s plump and has no soft or dark spots or bruises. Ripe pineapple is orange-yellow in color.

Avoid green pineapples that haven’t fully ripened and, therefore, won't be sweet. Also, look at the leaves. They should be crisp and green without brown or yellow-colored tips. Like many other fruits, ripe pineapple will be heavy for its size. Pick up a few for comparison.



Pineapple Cutting Tips

Be prepared for waste: If you’ve never cut a pineapple, you might be surprised at how much waste you’ll have at the end. That’s because only 50% of it is edible. While there’s not much you can do with the tough outer skin, you can use it and the core to flavor water or make a refreshing pitcher of tepache.

Sharpen your knife: A large chef’s knife works best for cutting pineapple. Make sure it’s sharp so that you can easily cut through the pineapple’s tough skin.



Keep a towel nearby: A ripe pineapple can be juicy. That’s a good thing, but not when it comes to cutting. Have a clean towel nearby to wipe up any excessive juice. A slippery surface is a dangerous surface.



How to Cut a Pineapple

Always do these steps first:

Step 1: Wash the pineapple under cool, running water. Use a vegetable brush to get into the crevices and remove dirt. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towels.

Step 2: Place a damp paper towel on your work surface, then cover with your cutting board. This creates a stable surface for cutting.



To Cut Into Slices or Chunks

Step 1: Cut off the top and bottom of the pineapple. Discard or compost.

Step 2: Place pineapple upright on one of the now-flat ends. Use your knife to remove the rough skin from the sides. Start at the top, working your way down along the curve of the pineapple, until you reach the cutting board. Repeat until all of the skin has been removed.

Step 3: Use the tip of your knife or the tip of a small paring knife to remove any “eyes.”

Step 4: Identify the round core in the center of the pineapple. Use your knife to cut the pineapple flesh away from the core, starting at the top and cutting straight down along it towards the cutting board.

Step 5: Cut pineapple into slices or bite-size chunks.



To Cut Into Rounds

Step 1: Trim off the top and bottom of the pineapple. Discard or compost.

Step 2: Place the pineapple upright on one of the now-flat ends. Use your knife to remove the rough skin from the sides. Start at the top, working your way down along the curve of the pineapple until you reach the cutting board. Repeat until all of the skin has been removed.

Step 3: Use the tip of your knife or the tip of a small paring knife to remove any “eyes.” Place trimmed pineapple on its side and cut into slices of desired size.

Step 4: Working in batches, stack slices and use a small round biscuit or cookie cutter to remove the core.



How to Store Pineapple

An uncut, unripe pineapple can sit on your counter for up to 3 days. If you want to expedite the ripening process, place it in a brown paper bag. Ripe, uncut pineapple is best to cut right away or store it in the refrigerator, uncut, for up to five days.

Once you’ve cut the pineapple, you’ll need to refrigerate it. Put it in an air-tight container and enjoy it within 5 to 7 days. To freeze it, spread out chunks on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 1 hour, then transfer to a freezer-safe, air-tight container. Label and date the container and enjoy within 1 year.

