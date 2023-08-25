How to Cut Honeydew Melon 3 Different Ways

If you’ve purchased a melon before, you know that finding a good one can be a challenge. Honeydew is no exception. How do you find a ripe one? What clues should you look for? Should you employ your grandmother’s tapping technique? There are a lot of questions you might have; luckily, we have answers. Melons can be hard to select and tricky to cut, but here are some tips to make things easier.

What is Honeydew?

Honeydew is a member of the species Cucumis melo (along with cantaloupe). It’s a round fruit with white or yellow skin and light green flesh. Harvesting begins in August, and unlike other fruits, honeydew does not ripen ( or sweeten) after it’s picked. Honeydew is nutrient-rich and packed with Vitamin C and Vitamin A. It’s also 90% water, making it a great food for a hot day.

Selecting Your Honeydew

Choosing a ripe honeydew can be challenging, but not impossible. The first step is to look it over. It should be free from punctures or soft spots, and the skin should be waxy, smooth, and firm. To tell if it’s ripe, pick it up; it should feel heavy for its size. You can also gently press on the blossom end and if it gives a little, that’s an indication of ripeness. Also, give the melon a sniff. Honeydew gives off a sweet scent when ripe. Finally, use your grandmother’s tapping technique. If you knock on it and it sounds hollow, you’ve got a ripe melon in your hands!

Gather your tools:

Chef’s knife

A large knife works best for cutting melon. Make sure yours is sharp to prevent any accidents.

Cutting board & damp paper towel

Use a large cutting board for this task. A small work surface just makes the task harder. Place a damp paper towel underneath your board to secure it to your work surface. No slipping allowed!

How to Cut Honeydew

Always do these steps first:

Step 1: Wash the honeydew under cool, running water. Use a vegetable brush to remove any dirt. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towels.

Step 2: Place a damp paper towel on your work surface then cover with your cutting board. This creates a stable surface for cutting.

To Slice or Cut into Wedges

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the honeydew using a chef's knife.

Step 2: Set honeydew on the cutting board on one of the flat ends. Slice through the melon, from top to bottom to cut in half.

Step 3: Scoop out the seeds. Discard or compost them.

Step 4: Place each half flat-side down on the cutting board then cut downward into slices.

Step 5: To create wedges, cut the slices across the middle.

To Dice/Cube

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the honeydew using a chef's knife.

Step 2: Place the honeydew on one of its cut (now flat) ends on the cutting board. Use your knife to remove the rind by cutting it away from the fruit. Start at the top, then move the knife down towards the cutting board. Follow the curve of the melon as you go to prevent slicing too far into the fruit. Continue along the honeydew until all of the rind has been removed.

Step 3: Slice peeled melon in half and use a large spoon to scoop out the seeds. Discard or compost seeds.

Step 4: Place the halves, cut-side down on the cutting board and cut into slices.

Step 5: Working in batches, stack the slices and cut into bite-size pieces.

For Melon balls

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the honeydew using a chef's knife.

Step 2: Slice the melon in half and scoop out the seeds.

Step 3: Use a melon baller to scoop out the fruit.

How to Store Honeydew

Uncut honeydew can be stored unrefrigerated for 3 to 5 days and refrigerated up to 1 week. Once cut, it should be transferred to a food-safe container and refrigerated. It will last this way for three to five days. Looking for a good recipe for honeydew? Try any of these great ideas!

