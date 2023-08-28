3 Easy Ways to Cut a Watermelon

When summer arrives, there’s nothing more satisfying than a juicy slice of watermelon. But are you intimidated by the whole process of buying and cutting one? Of course, you can grab pre-cut options at the grocery store, but those are usually more expensive than buying a whole melon. Want to stop paying someone else to do something you can easily do yourself? We’re here to help!



How to Pick a Ripe Watermelon

When you’re staring down at the pile of watermelons at the store, it’s good to know what to look for and how to find a ripe one. We go in-depth in this article, but here are a few quick tips:

First, take a look at the watermelon. The skin should be smooth and free of cuts. Avoid any melons with dark or soft spots.

Next, look for a bright orange or yellow “field” spot, which is an indication that the watermelon had time to ripen in the field and is ripe and sweet. Avoid any with white or very light yellow spots, which means it’s likely not ripe. If the watermelon has a stem, look for one that is dry and not green. A green stem indicates an unripe melon. Finally, pick it up; it should feel heavy, especially for its size.

Gather your tools:

Chef’s knife: A large knife works best for cutting watermelon. Make sure yours is sharp to prevent any accidents.

Cutting board & damp paper towel: Use a large cutting board for this task. Watermelons (unless they’re “mini”) are big, so you’ll need a big work surface. Place a damp paper towel underneath your board to secure it to your work surface. No slipping allowed!

Before you start cutting

Cutting a big round thing like a watermelon can be a bit scary, especially if you’re new to handling a large knife to do it. We get it. But if you follow the steps outlined below, everything should go well. Take your time, and don’t focus on accurate cuts – no one will be grading you at the end. Keep practicing, and as the Watermelon Board says, “There’s no wrong way to cut a watermelon!”

How to Cut Watermelon

Always do these steps first:

Step 1: Wash the watermelon under cool, running water. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towels.

Step 2: Place a damp paper towel on your work surface, then cover with your cutting board. This creates a stable surface for cutting.

To cut into slices or wedges (peel on)

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the watermelon using a chef's knife.

Step 2: Set watermelon on the cutting board on one of the flat ends. Slice through the melon, from top to bottom, to cut in half.

Step 3: One at a time, place each half flat-side down on the cutting board. Cut each in half lengthwise so that you have four wedge-shaped, long pieces.

Step 4: Cut across each half to create desired-size wedges.

To cut into sticks (peel on)

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the watermelon using a chef's knife.

Step 2: Set watermelon on the cutting board on one of the flat ends. Slice through the melon, from top to bottom, to cut in half.

Step 3: One at a time, place each half, flat-side down on the cutting board. Cut each half lengthwise, into 1-inch slices. Then slice crosswise, horizontally, making cuts about 1-inch apart to create sticks.

To cube (peel off)

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the watermelon using a chef's knife.

Step 2: Set watermelon on the cutting board on one of the flat ends. Use your knife to remove the rind by cutting it away from the fruit. Start at the top then move the knife down towards the cutting board. Follow the curve of the melon as you go to prevent slicing too far into the fruit. Continue along the watermelon until all of the rind has been removed. Discard or compost rind.

Step 3: Lay watermelon on its side on the flattest part and cut into 1-inch rounds. Stack a few rounds on top of each other then make 1-inch vertical followed by horizontal cuts of the same size.