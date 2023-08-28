3 Easy Ways to Cut a Watermelon

Skip the pre-cut stuff and save money on this irresistibly sweet fruit.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023
View from above of hands using a knife to slice of the rinds of a watermelon

When summer arrives, there’s nothing more satisfying than a juicy slice of watermelon. But are you intimidated by the whole process of buying and cutting one? Of course, you can grab pre-cut options at the grocery store, but those are usually more expensive than buying a whole melon. Want to stop paying someone else to do something you can easily do yourself? We’re here to help!

How to Pick a Ripe Watermelon

When you’re staring down at the pile of watermelons at the store, it’s good to know what to look for and how to find a ripe one. We go in-depth in this article, but here are a few quick tips:

First, take a look at the watermelon. The skin should be smooth and free of cuts. Avoid any melons with dark or soft spots.

Next, look for a bright orange or yellow “field” spot, which is an indication that the watermelon had time to ripen in the field and is ripe and sweet. Avoid any with white or very light yellow spots, which means it’s likely not ripe. If the watermelon has a stem, look for one that is dry and not green. A green stem indicates an unripe melon. Finally, pick it up; it should feel heavy, especially for its size.

Gather your tools:

Chef’s knife: A large knife works best for cutting watermelon. Make sure yours is sharp to prevent any accidents. 

Cutting board & damp paper towel: Use a large cutting board for this task. Watermelons (unless they’re “mini”) are big, so you’ll need a big work surface. Place a damp paper towel underneath your board to secure it to your work surface. No slipping allowed!

Before you start cutting

Cutting a big round thing like a watermelon can be a bit scary, especially if you’re new to handling a large knife to do it. We get it. But if you follow the steps outlined below, everything should go well. Take your time, and don’t focus on accurate cuts – no one will be grading you at the end. Keep practicing, and as the Watermelon Board says, “There’s no wrong way to cut a watermelon!”

How to Cut Watermelon

Always do these steps first:

Step 1:  Wash the watermelon under cool, running water. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towels. 

Step 2: Place a damp paper towel on your work surface, then cover with your cutting board. This creates a stable surface for cutting.

To cut into slices or wedges (peel on)

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the watermelon using a chef's knife.

one hand holding a whole watermelon resting on a cutting board and the other hand cutting the side off with a chef's knife

Step 2: Set watermelon on the cutting board on one of the flat ends. Slice through the melon, from top to bottom, to cut in half.

Watermelon viewed from above on a cutting board with a slice taken off of both sides and sitting on one of those flat sides.
view from above of a watermelon being held in place while a knife is chopping through the center.

Step 3: One at a time, place each half flat-side down on the cutting board. Cut each in half lengthwise so that you have four wedge-shaped, long pieces.

view from above of a watermelon being sliced in half after being halfed once already

Step 4: Cut across each half to create desired-size wedges.

view from above of hands cutting 2 quarters of a watermelon into about half-inch wide slices
view from above of watermelon wedges lying on a cutting board

To cut into sticks (peel on)

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the watermelon using a chef's knife.

one hand holding a whole watermelon resting on a cutting board and the other hand cutting the side off with a chef's knife

Step 2: Set watermelon on the cutting board on one of the flat ends. Slice through the melon, from top to bottom, to cut in half.

Watermelon viewed from above on a cutting board with a slice taken off of both sides and sitting on one of those flat sides.
view from above of a watermelon being held in place while a knife is chopping through the center.

Step 3: One at a time, place each half, flat-side down on the cutting board. Cut each half lengthwise, into 1-inch slices. Then slice crosswise, horizontally, making cuts about 1-inch apart to create sticks.

view from above of hands slicing watermelon quarters into one-inch wide slices
view from above of hands slicing watermelon quarters into 1-inch-cubes from the top to make sticks
view from above of half of a watermelon cut into cubes with a hand pulling out a watermelon stick with rind on the top

To cube (peel off)

Step 1: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the watermelon using a chef's knife.

one hand holding a whole watermelon resting on a cutting board and the other hand cutting the side off with a chef's knife

Step 2: Set watermelon on the cutting board on one of the flat ends. Use your knife to remove the rind by cutting it away from the fruit. Start at the top then move the knife down towards the cutting board. Follow the curve of the melon as you go to prevent slicing too far into the fruit. Continue along the watermelon until all of the rind has been removed. Discard or compost rind.

View from above of hands using a knife to slice of the rinds of a watermelon

Step 3: Lay watermelon on its side on the flattest part and cut into 1-inch rounds. Stack a few rounds on top of each other then make 1-inch vertical followed by horizontal cuts of the same size.

View from above of hands slicing a skinned watermelon into 1-inch round slices
View from above of hands slicing a sinless watermelon into sticks by rotating already sliced rounds.
View from above of hands slicing a watermelon into cubes by rotating the previously sliced sticks
View from above of approximately 1-inch cubes of watermelon on a cutting board

Related:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
honeydew
How to Cut Honeydew Melon 3 Different Ways
pineapple
How to Cut Your Pineapple the Right Way
cantaloupe cut in different ways
How to Cut a Cantaloupe
sliced zucchini
6 Simple Ways to Cut Your Zucchini
cut bell pepper
How to Cut a Bell Pepper
papaya halves
How to Cut a Papaya
pomegranate
How to Cut a Pomegranate
Whole and halved yellow peaches on a blue background
I Tried 3 Peach Pitting Hacks and This Is the Only One I'll Use From Now On
cut, sliced kiwi fruit
How to Cut a Kiwi
assorted pieces raw chicken
How to Cut up a Whole Chicken Like a Pro
halved watermelon
4 Ways to Tell if a Watermelon Is Ripe
cantaloupe cut in different ways
5 Ways to Tell if a Cantaloupe Is Ripe
up close shot of sliced watermelon outside
You're Throwing Out the Best Part of the Watermelon
Spaghetti squash strands scraped from the roasted hull
How to Cook Spaghetti Squash Perfectly
closeup of cupcakes on a display with piped pink frosting garnished with pink flowers
3 Easy Ways to Frost Cupcakes
ripe cut mango
4 Ways to Tell if Your Mango Is Ripe