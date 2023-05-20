How to Cut a Pomegranate

Use these easy steps to confidently get to the jewel-like goodies inside.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 20, 2023
pomegranate

Pomegranate adds tart, vibrant flavor along with jewel-like color to salads, cocktails, desserts, and more. You want to uncover all of those delicious arils inside your pomegranate, but what’s the easiest way to get the job done?

Breaking open this beautiful fruit can be a chore, but we've simplified the steps so you can skip straight to the good stuff. There are plenty of ways to cut a pomegranate, but this method makes the process easy. 

What You Need:

Pomegranate - A ripe fruit is heavy for its size, has a leathery skin, is void of green spots, and doesn’t sound hollow when tapped. 

Water - Like any food you plan on cutting, you’ll need to give your pomegranate a good rinse under cool, running water to clean it.

A sharp knife - A small paring knife works best for this task. 

Cutting board - A heavy board that’s dedicated for fruits and vegetables is ideal. 

A bowl - This is for storing all of your beautiful, delicious arils.

Parts of the Pomegranate

Crown: the “calyx” or top/blossom end of the pomegranate

Arils: the juice-filled pockets in the fruit that contain the seeds 

Segments: the membranes within the fruit that create segmented walls 

How to Cut a Pomegranate

Step 1: Wash the pomegranate under cool, running water. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towels. 

drying whole pomegranate

Step 2: Place a damp paper towel on your work surface then cover with your cutting board. This creates a stable surface for knife work.

cutting board

Step 3: Use a sharp paring knife to remove a small slice off the bottom of the pomegranate. Sit the fruit, flat-side down on the cutting board with the top (crown) facing up. 

slicing end of pomegranate

Step 4: Grip your knife with your thumb flat against one side of the blade and index finger on the other side. Insert the blade of the paring knife into the top (crown) of the fruit at a 45°angle and rotate the pomegranate, cutting to reveal the arils and segments.

remove top from pomegranate

Step 5: Locate the segments inside (where the white membrane walls are) and follow them to where they connect with the skin. These segments often align with ridges on the skin. Use the tip of the knife to make a ¼-inch score on the outside of the pomegranate, along the ridges, from the crown end to the stem end. 

knife scoring pomegranate

Step 6: Pull pomegranate apart into sections to reveal arils. Break over a bowl, using your fingers to pry arils out of the segments. (Optional) Break pomegranate over a bowl of water. The arils will sink to the bottom and the white membrane will float to the top. Skim the top and discard membranes before draining.

pull apart pomegranate
pull apart pomegranate
pomegranate arils in small bowl

Disclaimer: Cutting a pomegranate can be messy. Be sure to wear an apron and have a kitchen towel nearby for any splatters.

Ready to put those pomegranate arils to good use? Try one of these great recipes!

Related:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
cut, sliced kiwi fruit
How to Cut a Kiwi
mushrooms in container
How to Tell If Mushrooms are Bad
wooden and plastic cutting boards
Which Type of Cutting Board Is More Sanitary: Plastic or Wood?
Slicing Whole Unpeeled Mango
How to Cut a Mango
how to mince garlic
How to Mince Garlic
kitchen knives
How to Care For Your Knives So They Last Long and Stay Sharp
Topped pineapple on cutting board with knife
How to Cut a Pineapple
Italian Pasta with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
This Easy, 2-Ingredient Italian Dough Means You Can Enjoy Homemade Pasta Any Night of the Week
whole chicken broken down into separate parts: wings, breasts, thighs, drumsticks
How To Cut up a Whole Chicken
raw steaks in meat case
The Basic Cuts of Beef Every Cook Should Know
Raw two butternut halves a wood board
This Hack Makes Cutting Hard Butternut Squash a Breeze
Corn removed from cob on cutting board
How to Cut Corn off the Cob Without Making a Mess
red cherries in a white bowl
How to Store Cherries So They'll Last as Long as Possible
A turkey sandwich with lettuce and tomato cut on the diagonal.
What's the Right Way To Cut a Sandwich: Horizontal or Diagonal?
cutting carrots on cutting board with bent edges
How to Fix a Warped Cutting Board
dandelion greens in skillet
Everything You Need To Know About Cooking With Dandelion Greens