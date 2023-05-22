If you’ve ever tried to cut a melon without knowing what you’re doing, you know it can be challenging. Where do you start? How do you stabilize it so that it doesn’t roll right off your cutting board? And once you’ve cut into it, what are you supposed to do?



What You Need to Cut a Cantaloupe

It can be intimidating and a bit overwhelming to cut a big, round fruit like a cantaloupe, but with a few tips, you’ll become a master.

Cantaloupe - Choose a cantaloupe that feels heavy for its size. The “netting” around the skin should be tan and the color underneath, mostly tannish-orange in color. A ripe cantaloupe smells sweet and the stem end should give a little when pressed. Avoid melons with soft spots or cuts.

Water - Like any food you plan on cutting, you’ll need to give your cantaloupe a good rinse under cool, running water to clean it.

A sharp knife - A chef’s knife works best for this task.

Cutting board - A heavy board that’s dedicated for fruits and vegetables is ideal.

How to Cut a Cantaloupe

Step 1: Wash the cantaloupe under cool, running water. Use a vegetable brush to remove any dirt. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towels.

Step 2: Place a damp paper towel on your work surface then cover with your cutting board. This creates a stable surface for cutting.

Step 3: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the cantaloupe using a chef's knife.

Step 4: Place the cantaloupe on one of its cut (now flat) ends on the cutting board. Use your knife to remove the rind by cutting it away from the fruit. Start at the top then move the knife down towards the cutting board. Follow the curve of the melon as you go to prevent slicing too far into the fruit. Continue along the cantaloupe until all of the rind has been removed. Discard or compost rind.

Step 5: Slice peeled melon in half and use a large spoon to scoop out the seeds. Discard or compost seeds.

Step 6: Place the halves with their flat, cut sides facing down on the board. Cut into slices, wedges or chunks.

*For melon balls, leave the skin on and slice the melon in half. Remove the seeds and use a melon baller to scoop out the fruit.

Place cut melon into a food-safe container, cover with a lid and enjoy within 5 days. Looking for a good recipe for cantaloupe? Try and of these great ideas!