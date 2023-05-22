How to Cut a Cantaloupe

A few tips and techniques are all you need to cut your cantaloupe perfectly every time.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023
cantaloupe cut in different ways
Photo:

Sara Haas

If you’ve ever tried to cut a melon without knowing what you’re doing, you know it can be challenging. Where do you start? How do you stabilize it so that it doesn’t roll right off your cutting board? And once you’ve cut into it, what are you supposed to do? 

What You Need to Cut a Cantaloupe

It can be intimidating and a bit overwhelming to cut a big, round fruit like a cantaloupe, but with a few tips, you’ll become a master.

Cantaloupe - Choose a cantaloupe that feels heavy for its size. The “netting” around the skin should be tan and the color underneath, mostly tannish-orange in color. A ripe cantaloupe smells sweet and the stem end should give a little when pressed. Avoid melons with soft spots or cuts.

Water - Like any food you plan on cutting, you’ll need to give your cantaloupe a good rinse under cool, running water to clean it.

Guava
What Is a Guava — and How Do You Eat It?

A sharp knife - A chef’s knife works best for this task. 

Cutting board - A heavy board that’s dedicated for fruits and vegetables is ideal. 

How to Cut a Cantaloupe

Step 1: Wash the cantaloupe under cool, running water. Use a vegetable brush to remove any dirt. Pat dry with a clean towel or paper towels. 

drying cantaloupe

Step 2: Place a damp paper towel on your work surface then cover with your cutting board. This creates a stable surface for cutting.

wet towel underneath cutting board

Step 3: Trim off both ends (the stem and blossom ends) of the cantaloupe using a chef's knife.

slicing ends off cantaloupe

Step 4: Place the cantaloupe on one of its cut (now flat) ends on the cutting board. Use your knife to remove the rind by cutting it away from the fruit. Start at the top then move the knife down towards the cutting board. Follow the curve of the melon as you go to prevent slicing too far into the fruit. Continue along the cantaloupe until all of the rind has been removed. Discard or compost rind.

cantaloupe sitting cut side down
removing cantaloupe rind
rind removed from cantaloupe

Step 5: Slice peeled melon in half and use a large spoon to scoop out the seeds. Discard or compost seeds.

cantaloupe sliced in half
removing seeds from cantaloupe

Step 6: Place the halves with their flat, cut sides facing down on the board. Cut into slices, wedges or chunks. 

cantaloupe cut into pieces

*For melon balls, leave the skin on and slice the melon in half. Remove the seeds and use a melon baller to scoop out the fruit. 

Place cut melon into a food-safe container, cover with a lid and enjoy within 5 days. Looking for a good recipe for cantaloupe? Try and of these great ideas! 

Related:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
cut, sliced kiwi fruit
How to Cut a Kiwi
pomegranate
How to Cut a Pomegranate
Slicing Whole Unpeeled Mango
How to Cut a Mango
how to mince garlic
How to Mince Garlic
Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs
How to Boil Eggs Perfectly Every Time
Topped pineapple on cutting board with knife
How to Cut a Pineapple
raw steaks in meat case
The Basic Cuts of Beef Every Cook Should Know
overhead shot mortar and pestle
How to Use a Mortar and Pestle
Italian Pasta with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
This Easy, 2-Ingredient Italian Dough Means You Can Enjoy Homemade Pasta Any Night of the Week
Hot dogs on light blue table
How to Cook Hot Dogs 8 Different Ways
A knife being inserted into an avocado pit that's in an avocado half.
Avocado-Related Knife Injuries Are on the Rise — This Hack Prevents Them
Spaghetti squash strands scraped from the roasted hull
How to Cook Spaghetti Squash Perfectly
whole chicken broken down into separate parts: wings, breasts, thighs, drumsticks
How To Cut up a Whole Chicken
Corn removed from cob on cutting board
How to Cut Corn off the Cob Without Making a Mess
watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew melons
How to Pick the Perfect Melon
Avocado halves on blue background with lime wedge and sea salt
How to Store Avocados — Whole and Cut