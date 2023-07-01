Recipes Side Dish Rice Side Dish Recipes How to Cook Jasmine Rice Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Learn how to cook jasmine rice 3 different ways - on the stovetop, in the pressure cooker, or in the oven with this easy recipe. By Kathryn Hendrix, RDN, LD Kathryn Hendrix, RDN, LD Kathryn Hendrix is a Registered Dietitian and Culinary School Graduate. She specializes in Whole Food Plant Based, Vegan, Gluten Free, and Nutrition. She has over 10 years culinary experience and has been cooking vegan her whole life. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 1, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 3 cups cooked rice Jump to Nutrition Facts “Jasmine rice stands out with its unique and irreplaceable flavor and smell,” according to recipe developer Kathryn Hendrix. “Once you perfect cooking jasmine rice, it's lackluster to go back to any other white rice.” How to Cook Jasmine Rice You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the jasmine rice recipe below, but let's go over the basics: What Is Jasmine Rice? Jasmine rice is a type of fragrant long-grain rice that is primarily grown in Southeast Asia. It has a sweet and nutty flavor with a delicate, light, and fluffy texture. Jasmine Rice vs. Basmati Rice Jasmine and basmati rice varieties are both fragrant with a long grain, but they do have their differences: Jasmine rice comes from Thailand, while basmati rice originated in India and Pakistan. Also, basmati rice tends to be firmer than the soft and moist jasmine rice. How to Make Jasmine Rice You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below – but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you cook jasmine rice at home: Rinse the rice. Combine the rice, water, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the water is absorbed. Let the rice stand, then fluff before serving. Jasmine Rice-to-Water Ratio Our test kitchen experts found that one cup of jasmine rice is perfectly cooked in 1 ¼ cup of water, which is a 4:5 ratio. You can easily use this ratio to double or triple this recipe for a crowd! If you’re cooking this rice in an Instant Pot, opt for a 1:1 ratio (one cup of rice with one cup of water). If you’re cooking it in a rice cooker, meanwhile, opt for a 2:3 ratio (one cup of rice and for 1 ½ cups of water). How Long to Cook Jasmine Rice Simmer the jasmine rice for 10 minutes (or until the water is absorbed), then let the rice stand (covered) for 10 more minutes. All in all, the rice should be on the stove for about 20 minutes. Test Kitchen Tips This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: Kathryn recommends using a saucepan with a glass lid to allow you to check that all water is absorbed after simmering (and before standing) for 10 minutes, without having to remove the lid and letting the steam escape. Speaking of steam, trapping it is essential for the softest jasmine rice. If your lid is a little loose, use aluminum foil to keep the steam in the pot or pan. Traditionally rice is not salted. If you want plain traditional rice, you can omit the salt. Dry jasmine rice should be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Once cooked, store jasmine rice in the fridge for 3 to 5 days, or freeze for up to 6 months. Refer to our guide on storing and reheating rice for further instruction. How to Serve Jasmine Rice Serve this homemade jasmine rice with curries, stir fries, or any of your favorite Thai dishes. For delicious inspiration, explore our collection of 17 Favorite Side Dishes Featuring Fragrant, Fluffy Jasmine Rice. Here are a few of the mouthwatering recipes you’ll find: Coconut Jasmine Rice Poblano Rice Thai-Style Fragrant Rice Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 1 cup jasmine rice 1 to 1 1/4 cups water (depending on method) 1/2 teaspoon salt Directions Stovetop Method Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Place rice in a fine-mesh strainer. Rinse rice with cold water until water runs clear. Drain completely. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Add rice, 1 1/4 cups water, and salt to a medium saucepan. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes, or until water is absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Fluff with a fork before serving. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Pressure Cooker Method Place rice in a fine-mesh strainer. Rinse rice with cold water until water runs clear. Drain completely. Add rice, 1 cup water, and salt to the pressure cooker. Set the pressure cooker on high for 4 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving. Oven Method Preheat the to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place rice in a fine-mesh strainer. Rinse rice with cold water until water runs clear. Drain completely. Add rice, 1 1/4 cups boiling water, and salt to a 1-quart casserole dish with a tight fitting lid (see Cook's Note). Cover and place casserole in oven. Bake rice 17 to 20 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 34 Calories 0g Fat 7g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 34 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 178mg 8% Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Total Sugars 0g Protein 1g Vitamin C 0mg 0% Calcium 4mg 0% Iron 0mg 2% Potassium 9mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. 