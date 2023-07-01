“Jasmine rice stands out with its unique and irreplaceable flavor and smell,” according to recipe developer Kathryn Hendrix. “Once you perfect cooking jasmine rice, it's lackluster to go back to any other white rice.”

How to Cook Jasmine Rice

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the jasmine rice recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

What Is Jasmine Rice?

Jasmine rice is a type of fragrant long-grain rice that is primarily grown in Southeast Asia. It has a sweet and nutty flavor with a delicate, light, and fluffy texture.

Jasmine Rice vs. Basmati Rice

Jasmine and basmati rice varieties are both fragrant with a long grain, but they do have their differences: Jasmine rice comes from Thailand, while basmati rice originated in India and Pakistan. Also, basmati rice tends to be firmer than the soft and moist jasmine rice.

How to Make Jasmine Rice

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below – but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you cook jasmine rice at home:

Rinse the rice. Combine the rice, water, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover, and simmer until the water is absorbed. Let the rice stand, then fluff before serving.

Jasmine Rice-to-Water Ratio

Our test kitchen experts found that one cup of jasmine rice is perfectly cooked in 1 ¼ cup of water, which is a 4:5 ratio. You can easily use this ratio to double or triple this recipe for a crowd!

If you’re cooking this rice in an Instant Pot, opt for a 1:1 ratio (one cup of rice with one cup of water). If you’re cooking it in a rice cooker, meanwhile, opt for a 2:3 ratio (one cup of rice and for 1 ½ cups of water).

How Long to Cook Jasmine Rice

Simmer the jasmine rice for 10 minutes (or until the water is absorbed), then let the rice stand (covered) for 10 more minutes. All in all, the rice should be on the stove for about 20 minutes.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen — check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

Kathryn recommends using a saucepan with a glass lid to allow you to check that all water is absorbed after simmering (and before standing) for 10 minutes, without having to remove the lid and letting the steam escape.

Speaking of steam, trapping it is essential for the softest jasmine rice. If your lid is a little loose, use aluminum foil to keep the steam in the pot or pan.

Traditionally rice is not salted. If you want plain traditional rice, you can omit the salt.

Dry jasmine rice should be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Once cooked, store jasmine rice in the fridge for 3 to 5 days, or freeze for up to 6 months. Refer to our guide on storing and reheating rice for further instruction.

How to Serve Jasmine Rice

Serve this homemade jasmine rice with curries, stir fries, or any of your favorite Thai dishes. For delicious inspiration, explore our collection of 17 Favorite Side Dishes Featuring Fragrant, Fluffy Jasmine Rice. Here are a few of the mouthwatering recipes you’ll find:

