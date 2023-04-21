How to Clean an Induction Cooktop

Induction cooktops — sleek, shiny, pristine and the picture of modern times. So aesthetically pleasing, they're almost too pretty to use. (Almost.)

And using it will inevitably involve all matters of splatters and spills, accompanied, at least at first, by mild panic over how to clean up. Will that original luster return use after use, or is it one of those appliances that never quite regains the glint after its protective plastic film is peeled away? With no crevices between or under burners for crumbs or stains to hide, you'd better figure it out, it’s worth figuring out as soon as you can.

How It Works

Induction cooktops are made of nonporous, ceramic glass and utilize electromagnetic energy to heat compatible cookware directly. The surface cools much faster than typical cooktops and the fully flat top makes cleaning an easier process without all the nooks and crannies. Not only that, but because the pan is what is heating up and not the stove itself, the surfaces around the pan remain cool, keeping anything that jumps out of your pan from adhering and burning. For these reasons, induction cooktops are the easiest to clean of any stove on the market. Still, it's best to clean it as soon as you can, rather than letting things set for a while.

Of course, it's always best to follow the instructions of whoever manufactures your particular stove, but in general, here are the "dos" and "don'ts" of cleaning an induction cooktop.

Do

To clean this surface, you can utilize plain dish soap, vinegar and baking soda, or a specialized cleaner like Affresh Cooktop Cleaner or Cerama Bryte. Certain induction stovetop manufacturers even produce their own cleaners for their appliances, like Bosch's Glass Cooktop Cleaner. I prefer the vinegar/baking soda route, but no matter which avenue you choose, make sure you have at least two microfiber, or similarly soft, cloths available.

Scraping stuck-on food shouldn't be too frequent an occurrence, but some manufacturers make specialized scraping tools for this, if having one around puts you more at ease. Whirlpool and Kitchenaid are a couple that do.

Don't

Abrasive scrubbing pads like textured sponges or steel wool are big no-nos with these cooktops, as they are easily scratched. Harsh powder cleansers and cleaning agents, chlorine bleach, rust removers, or anything with ammonia should also be strictly avoided. The last thing anyone wants on these sleek surfaces are scratches or white marks littering about.

How to Clean an Induction Cooktop

1. Scrape

If there are any burned or cooked-on bits, this is when you can scrape them with an approved tool, ensuring the scraper lays flat/parallel to the surface to avoid scratches. The cooktop should be warm — but not hot —for this step, but cool for the rest. Most cooktops have a helpful light that lets you know if the surface is still hot.

2. Clean

Once the surface is cool, spray with vinegar, let it rest for 10 minutes, then cover sprayed areas with baking soda. Next, soak one microfiber towel or soft cloth with hot water, ring it out, and drape it over the baking soda. Or, simply apply an approved cleaner and let it rest for 10 minutes.

3. Polish

Using the cloth draped over the baking soda, rub lightly at the surface using small, circular motions. Rinse it out, wring, and wipe up the remaining baking soda and vinegar. If using a cleaner, wipe it away with a soft cloth. Finally, no matter which method you use, buff the surface with a dry cloth, once again using small, circular motions.

4. Repeat

If necessary, work through the steps again.

Special Considerations

For hard water stains or white splotches, wet a dry cloth with white vinegar and apply to the stains. Let it set for a few minutes, then rub away. Rinse with a second clean cloth and either an approved cleaning solution or simple distilled water.

Using circular motions alone to buff and polish should leave the surface streak-free and shiny, but you may opt for a glass cleaner like Method for a nice finishing touch. Just be sure, if what you choose is a window cleaner, that there's no ammonia in the formula, which may etch the finish.