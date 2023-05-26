Kitchen Tips How To Kitchen Tools and Techniques The Secret to Making Juicy Shrimp A brief soak in brine results in seriously succulent shrimp. By Allrecipes Editors Published on May 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Shrimp is the simple, succulent answer to almost any dinner dilemma. But, it's easily overcooked or over-seasoned into a rubbery mess. We have the secret to restaurant-quality shrimp: a quick brine. Ensure even seasoning and an irresistibly juicy dish with our easy guide to brining shrimp for the best possible flavor. 10 of Our All-Time Best Shrimp Recipes How to Brine Shrimp Step 1. Soak shrimp in brine Soak quickly in brine to keep lean seafood moist as it cooks and season it throughout. A solution of 1 tablespoon kosher salt and 1 quart water works to season 1 pound of seafood. Dissolve the salt in the water, and then submerge the shrimp and chill for 30 minutes. Step 2. Remove shrimp and pat dry Remove the shrimp from the brine and discard liquid. Then pat the shrimp completely dry; any extra moisture on the surface of the shrimp will prevent them from searing and browning properly. Once dry, sprinkle with chili powder. We don't use additional salt here because the brine has already seasoned the shrimp. How to Make Southern Shrimp and Grits Step 3. Sear shrimp Sear the shrimp in a cast iron pan. Keep the pan dry—without cooking oil—so the spice rub toasts for more complex flavor. Flip the shrimp once they're lightly charred on one side. Remove them from the pan as soon as the edges where the veins were turn opaque. 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Cooking Shrimp Step 4. Serve immediately. Enjoy soon after cooking for the best texture. Though high heat can sometimes dry out seafood, brined shrimp stays moist and succulent. The same method works equally well with fish fillets. Larger pieces may need to brine for an hour, but any longer and the solution could alter the fish's delicate texture. Related 12 Budget-Friendly Dinners That Start With Frozen Shrimp Mistakes You Might Be Making When Cooking Salmon Why You Should Never Toss Your Shrimp Shells Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit