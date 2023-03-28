The Government Food Assistance Program Just Announced It Will Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Once upon a time, if you were receiving food assistance from the government, you had these long pieces of monetary paper with colorful graphics (similar to Euros or Canadian dollars) with the word “U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Coupon” on them. Nowadays, they have since gone through a major reconstruction and now come in the form of a plastic EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card, similar to a debit card. Whether you call them food coupons, food stamps, or EBT cards, they are all considered the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

SNAP is one of the largest social programs and the largest anti-hunger program in the United States. Starting during the Great Depression as a way to alleviate hunger, it has gone through a series of changes over the decades, including a recent change that benefited millions of low-income households during the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes will certainly affect households across the nation, and here is how.

Who Is Eligible for SNAP?

SNAP benefits are not automatically given out, they are based on eligibility. You have to enroll and be accepted through a list of criteria. For the most part, low-income and no-income households are eligible, meaning if you make less than $28,000 a year. Eligibility requirements are pretty uniform across the nation since it is federally funded, however, since they are operated by states, there can be slight changes in rules according to the state. SNAP provides help to over 42 million people per year.

How Do You Use SNAP?

The great thing about SNAP is that it can be used like money to buy food items in grocery stores, markets, and even farmers' markets. Certain items are not allowed to be purchased within the program, including alcoholic beverages, pet food, dietary supplements, hygiene products, and prepared hot food items.

How Did COVID-19 Change the Program?

During the height of the pandemic, the federal government enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) which consisted of SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA). This allowed households who already received SNAP benefits to have extra funds due to the adverse effects of the pandemic. Depending on household size, many families saw hundreds in extra SNAP benefits.

SNAP Changes in 2023

In December of 2022, congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 that will effectively terminate the SNAP EA program. After February 2023, SNAP recipients will see a decrease in benefits by at least $95. March will be the first month in which SNAP recipients will see the pre-pandemic amounts.