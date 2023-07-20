How Long Is Heavy Cream Good For?

A carton of heavy cream in the fridge can be used for making delicious desserts, a Friday night pasta sauce, or a DIY cheese project. And, don't forget the rich flavor it adds to your morning cup of coffee.

Heavy cream, also known as heavy whipping cream, is the thick part of the milk that rises to the top due to its high-fat content.

According to the FDA, heavy cream contains 36 percent and 40 percent milk fat. This lends a rich texture and taste to a variety of sauces, soups, and creamy desserts. Heavy cream also has a distinct advantage over half-and-half since it will not curdle when boiled.

Heavy cream can be whipped to a semi-solid form, give a chocolate mousse an airy lift or make a decorative edge on a cake when piped around the outside. This magical dairy product is a must-have for a well-stocked kitchen, and we've got the rundown on how to make your heavy cream last as long as possible.

How Long Does Heavy Cream Last in the Fridge After Opening?

A carton of heavy cream can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a month, according to USDA recommendations. This applies to both opened and unopened containers, as long as they're kept at a constant refrigerator temperature.

The problem in some kitchens is that the heavy cream is taken out of the refrigerator, opened, poured into the morning cup of coffee, and placed on the counter during the whole breakfast routine (or beyond).

In general, heavy whipping cream will be good for several weeks after opening when it is stored properly in the refrigerator. Keep the container in the back of the refrigerator or on the bottom shelf to take advantage of the coldest temperatures.

Can You Use Heavy Cream After the Expiration Date?

An unopened container of heavy cream is considered safe to consume for several weeks past its marked expiration date. The date is a "best-if-used-by date" as long as the heavy cream has been stored at the proper temperature in the refrigerator, not exposed to oxygen, heat, light, or contaminants.

Any heavy cream labeled as "ultra-pasteurized" may have a longer expiration date. This version is heated to a higher temperature for a brief time period to kill off any bacteria and spores.

How to Tell if Heavy Cream Is Bad

The first way to tell if your heavy cream is no longer any good is by the appearance of the liquid. Look for obvious signs of curdling or spoilage in the consistency of the cream. If it begins to form lumps and thicken, it has started to spoil. Additionally, if you detect a distinctly sour smell, it's likely due to the formation of bacteria.

Can You Freeze Heavy Cream?

Heavy cream is able to sustain a long shelf life in the refrigerator and can even be frozen to be used later in recipes.

Freeze in the wells of ice cube trays or silicone molds for several months. Simply pop out one or two cubes as needed for sauces or soups. The frozen cubes can be used in recipes when thawed first to bring to room temperature and then stirred into creamy dips or thick frostings for desserts.