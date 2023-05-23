How Long Can You Safely Store Ground Beef in the Freezer?

It's longer than you think, but there's a limit to keep in mind for the best flavor and texture.

By
Elizabeth Laseter
Elizabeth Laseter
Elizabeth Laseter

Elizabeth Laseter is a writer and editor with over a decade of digital content experience in the food and cooking space. She's Senior Digital Editor at Whole Foods Market, and has worked for Cooking Light, EatingWell, MyRecipes, Allrecipes, and the James Beard Foundation.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023
Closeup of hand choosing fresh raw meat in the freezer. Frozen food
Photo:

Qwart/Getty Images

Say you’re making meatloaf for an impromptu get-together and you need ground beef. You don’t have time to run to the grocery store, but you remember that there are several pounds stashed in your freezer.

You pull out the ground beef, and realize that you forgot to label and date it. You have no idea how old it is. What do you do? Assume the ground beef is probably fine, or throw it out just to be safe?

Ideally, you should always label and date any food that you plan to freeze. But if you run across something that doesn’t have a date, you may be surprised to know that this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s unsafe to eat.

What’s far more important is the temperature of your freezer. In order to effectively kill any bacteria, yeast, or mold, your freezer must be set to 0 degrees F or colder. With that said, as long as food is continuously stored at 0 degrees F or colder, it will always be safe to eat.

In fact, the main issue for properly frozen food is freshness and quality. According to the FDA’s freezer storage guidelines, the optimal storage time for frozen ground beef is 3 to 4 months. The same goes for any type of ground meat, including ground turkey, pork, veal, or chicken.

So, to answer the original question — yes, you technically can cook and eat the ground beef that’s been sitting in your freezer, but that doesn’t mean that you should. Instead, learn the signs that your ground beef may be past its prime so you’ll be able to tell if the flavor and texture have been compromised. According to the USDA, three potential signs to look for are freezer burn, color changes, and ice crystals.

With that said, don’t risk serving your dinner guests subpar meatloaf. If you’re worried, toss it out and order pizza instead. But the next time you purchase fresh ground beef, keep in mind that you can safely store it in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days. If you aren’t certain you’ll use it within that time frame, it’s best to go ahead and freeze it. Just don't forget to label it with the date!

Ground Beef Freezing Tips

  • Always label ground beef with the date and weight before freezing. Freeze large quantities of ground beef in half-pound or one-pound portions so you can defrost the exact amount you need.
  • Check the temperature of your freezer periodically to ensure that it’s set to 0 degrees F or colder.
  • To prevent freezer burn, wrap the ground beef in wax paper or freezer paper.
  • The safest way to thaw frozen ground beef is in the refrigerator. Never leave it on the countertop to thaw, as this exposes it to the danger zone (40 degrees F to 140 degrees F), the temperature range where bacteria can grow. Cook or refreeze the beef within 1 to 2 days.
  • If you lose power, avoid opening the freezer door. Depending on how full your freezer is, frozen food lasts for 1 to 2 days (as long as the door stays closed).

Lastly, stay up to date on food recalls by subscribing to the Food Safety and Inspection Service's email alerts. For more information on safe handling practices for raw and frozen ground beef, check out the USDA’s Ground Beef and Food Safety page.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
frozen ground beef
Can You Refreeze Ground Beef?
Chocolate Chip Cookie Batter in a bowl with a wooden spoon, with spilled chocolate chips
How Long Does Cookie Dough (Safely) Last in the Fridge?
ground beef squared on yellow cutting board
How Long Does Ground Beef Last in the Fridge?
close-up of a carton of brown eggs
How Long Can Eggs Be Out of the Fridge?
Collard Greens, Swiss Chard, Rainbow Chard, Kale, Spinach, Arugula, Mustard Greens, Turnip Greens on a green surface
The 10 Riskiest Foods to Eat, According to Food Safety Data
Frozen Casserole
How to Safely Freeze, Thaw, and Reheat Food
full screen of whole garlic cloves
How to Store Garlic So It Stays Fresh
person opening door in freezer aisle
10 Frozen Food Myths It's Time You Stopped Believing
man holding fresh peaches in basket
How to Store Peaches So They Last Longer (And Taste Their Best)
jugs of milk
How Long Can Milk Be Left Out of the Fridge?
Glass of Milk
What Happens If You Drink Spoiled Milk?
closeup frozen vegetables
4 Cooking Mistakes You’re Probably Making With Frozen Vegetables
Food leftovers packaged in boxes inside a home fridge with dates written on.
How Many Times Can I Safely Reheat Leftovers?
a close up, high angle view of a partially sliced meatloaf ready to serve
Easy Meatloaf
8,949 Ratings
Eggs in a carton, one broken
Can You Freeze Eggs?
Close up of assorted red and white wine bottles on white backdrop
How to Store Wine to Keep It Fresh