12 Hot Sauce Recipes That Will Make Your Meals Irresistible

Our collection of crave-worthy hot sauce recipes show just how versatile this condiment can be. From a Caribbean pepper sauce to a creamy Buffalo-style option, hot sauces bring fiery heat, flavor, and depth to every dish they touch.

01 of 13 Homemade Hot Sauce This classic homemade hot sauce features arbol peppers and paprika for a fiery addition to any meal. Serve Wolfehaus' 5-star condiment and you'll be glad you didn't go the store-bought route.

02 of 13 Homemade Sriracha Sauce Chef John's 5-ingredient sriracha is spicy, silky, and delicious with just about anything. Serrano peppers are blended with white vinegar, brown sugar, and garlic for a zippy addition to your recipe arsenal.

03 of 13 Bob's Habanero Hot Sauce - Liquid Fire Proceed with caution - this hot sauce packs a serious punch. Peaches, molasses, and habanero peppers come together to create a sweet and spicy sauce that has a beautifully rich color and an even better taste.

04 of 13 Gochujang Sauce "So, so good!" says home cook allison. "I used a mild gochujang, which was plenty spicy for me. I didn't have green onions handy so I used dried chives and a teaspoon of onion powder. I adjusted the flavors so I felt I had a nice balance between hot, sour, sweet, and salty."

05 of 13 Hot Honey This irresistible blend of smoked paprika, red pepper flakes, and honey is sure to be a crowdpleaser. Bring all of the ingredients to a boil, allow the mixture to cool, then store in an airtight container.

06 of 13 Jalapeno Hot Sauce Create your own vibrant jalapeño sauce with just a few pantry staples. With balanced flavor and a 20 minute prep time, you'll come back to this recipe again and again.

07 of 13 Chef John's Harissa Sauce Take your savory dishes up a notch with Chef John's fragrant harissa recipe. The unique spice mixture melds perfectly with lemon, olive oil, and Fresno chile peppers.

08 of 13 Smoky Apricot Hot Sauce "I made this exactly as written (except I swapped the jalapeno for scotch bonnets because I like things extra spicy)," shares reviewer burgergirl. "It was delicious! I nightly recommend this recipe with any pepper that fits your heat expectations!"

09 of 13 Zhug Add a bright, herbaceous burst of flavor to your dishes with this parsley-based sauce. Bird's eye chiles, cumin, and cilantro add a pleasantly sharp flavor.

10 of 13 Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce Buffalo sauce boasts the big flavor of a hot sauce, but adds butter to the mix for a decadently smooth texture. Use this top-rated recipe with wings, in a creamy dip, or on a classic chicken sandwich.

11 of 13 Hot Pepper Sauce - A Trinidadian Staple Trinidadian pepper sauce is classic Caribbean condiment used for grilling, basting, and beyond. Use your food processor to easily achieve a smooth, creamy texture.