12 Hot Sauce Recipes That Will Make Your Meals Irresistible

Make your favorite dishes even better by turning up the heat.

By
Rai Mincey
rai mincey wearing red lipstick and chic scarf
Rai Mincey

Rai Mincey is a writer, photographer, and tastemaker with five years of experience in recipe development and food styling. In her role at Allrecipes, she works with team members to make the site as vibrant and varied as the community of home cooks that use it.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023
homemade hot sauce

Our collection of crave-worthy hot sauce recipes show just how versatile this condiment can be. From a Caribbean pepper sauce to a creamy Buffalo-style option, hot sauces bring fiery heat, flavor, and depth to every dish they touch.

01 of 13

Homemade Hot Sauce

Homemade Hot Sauce

This classic homemade hot sauce features arbol peppers and paprika for a fiery addition to any meal. Serve Wolfehaus' 5-star condiment and you'll be glad you didn't go the store-bought route.

02 of 13

Homemade Sriracha Sauce

Homemade Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce

Chef John's 5-ingredient sriracha is spicy, silky, and delicious with just about anything. Serrano peppers are blended with white vinegar, brown sugar, and garlic for a zippy addition to your recipe arsenal.

03 of 13

Bob's Habanero Hot Sauce - Liquid Fire

Bob's Habanero Hot Sauce - Liquid Fire

Proceed with caution - this hot sauce packs a serious punch. Peaches, molasses, and habanero peppers come together to create a sweet and spicy sauce that has a beautifully rich color and an even better taste.

04 of 13

Gochujang Sauce

Gochujang Sauce

"So, so good!" says home cook allison. "I used a mild gochujang, which was plenty spicy for me. I didn’t have green onions handy so I used dried chives and a teaspoon of onion powder. I adjusted the flavors so I felt I had a nice balance between hot, sour, sweet, and salty."

05 of 13

Hot Honey

close up view of Hot Honey in a spoon and in a bowl, next to red peppers
LauraF

This irresistible blend of smoked paprika, red pepper flakes, and honey is sure to be a crowdpleaser. Bring all of the ingredients to a boil, allow the mixture to cool, then store in an airtight container.

06 of 13

Jalapeno Hot Sauce

Jalapeno Hot Sauce

Create your own vibrant jalapeño sauce with just a few pantry staples. With balanced flavor and a 20 minute prep time, you'll come back to this recipe again and again.

07 of 13

Chef John's Harissa Sauce

Chef John's Harissa Sauce
Dmitriy M Sokolov

Take your savory dishes up a notch with Chef John's fragrant harissa recipe. The unique spice mixture melds perfectly with lemon, olive oil, and Fresno chile peppers.

08 of 13

Smoky Apricot Hot Sauce

Smoky Apricot Hot Sauce

"I made this exactly as written (except I swapped the jalapeno for scotch bonnets because I like things extra spicy)," shares reviewer burgergirl. "It was delicious! I nightly recommend this recipe with any pepper that fits your heat expectations!"

09 of 13

Zhug

chicken thighs with green sauce over couscous with beans
Buckwheat Queen

Add a bright, herbaceous burst of flavor to your dishes with this parsley-based sauce. Bird's eye chiles, cumin, and cilantro add a pleasantly sharp flavor.

10 of 13

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

a low angle looking into a jar of buffalo chicken wing sauce with a bowl of coated wings in the background
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Buffalo sauce boasts the big flavor of a hot sauce, but adds butter to the mix for a decadently smooth texture. Use this top-rated recipe with wings, in a creamy dip, or on a classic chicken sandwich.

11 of 13

Hot Pepper Sauce - A Trinidadian Staple

Hot Pepper Sauce - A Trinidadian Staple

Trinidadian pepper sauce is classic Caribbean condiment used for grilling, basting, and beyond. Use your food processor to easily achieve a smooth, creamy texture.

12 of 13

Sweet Chili Thai Sauce

close up view of Sweet Chili Thai Sauce in a small glass bowl
Cherise Marie Garland

Skip the bottled stuff and serve up a mouthwatering Thai hot sauce made with with fresh ginger, garlic, and ketchup. "Great base recipe!" says Cindy. "Super quick, simple to make, and -easy to modify to your liking as well."

