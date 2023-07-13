Hostess Just Released the Most Hostess Snack Ever

We're so intrigued by this sweet mash-up.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023
Hostess Twinkies and Zingers on a grocery store shelf
Photo:

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Don’t get us wrong, we love a good crossover moment—Papa John’s Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia is surprisingly delicious, and the Rice Krispies Treats Coffee mate creamer is one of the best flavors. But, have you ever looked at a Hostess Twinkie and a Hostess Ding Dong and thought, “Those would be so much better if they were combined?” Likely not—and if you did, then you’re probably on the Hostess R&D team (or should be).

All that to say, yes, Hostess is releasing a new Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashup that will combine the best of both snack cake worlds. The new treat will feature the yellow, spongy cake and iconic cream of a Twinkie encased in the classic chocolate frosting of a Ding Dong. So, now you never have to choose between the vanilla and chocolate cakes again. 

Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups

Hostess

Hostess’ Ding Dongs x Twinkies snack marks a new era of “Mashups” products for the brand that’s known for its iconic cakes, like CupCakes, HoHos, and Donettes. So, while the Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups cakes are just beginning to roll out at Walmart stores nationwide—as they will be a Walmart-exclusive product—we’re already dreaming about more Mashups to come. We’re thinking CupCakes x Donettes or HoHos x Snoballs; the possibilities are endless. 

For now, you can start looking for these new cakes at your local Walmart—they’ll be appearing on shelves this month. And the good news is that you won’t have to scour Walmarts for a limited batch of the new Ding Dongs x Twinkies because a Hostess representative confirmed that these snack cakes are a permanent member of the Hostess line-up. So any time you’re craving a cream-filled vanilla and chocolate frosted cake, you should be able to find a box.

Turns out this isn’t a mashup that we knew we wanted, but it’s definitely one that we're excited about.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
McDonald's sign
McDonald’s Just Released a New Shake for the First Time in 5 Years
A can of Pepsi on a yellow and orange background
Pepsi Just Released Its Most Controversial Flavor Yet
Kraft Singles Apple Pie
Kraft Singles Just Released a Dessert—And I Actually Want to Eat It
OREO logo on a green burst on a blue background
This New Oreo Collaboration Sold Out in Under 48 Hours, but You Have Another Chance to Try Them
Velveeta logo on a yellow and blue background
Velveeta Just Released a New Dessert and We Have Thoughts
a photo of an Aldi sign on a yellow and orange gradient background
We Got a Sneak Peek of July’s Aldi Finds—Here’s What We’re Excited To Buy
faded background of trader joe's storefront with mini cheeseburger in front
Trader Joe's Just Released Copycat White Castle Sliders, and They're Flying off Shelves
a bowl of ice cream with a hidden pint on a blue background
Blue Bell Just Released a New Flavor We Can’t Wait to Try
Dolly Parton smiling with hands raised to her sides on a pink and orange background.
Dolly Parton Just Released a Partyware Line—and We’re in Love
stacks of oreos supermarket
Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and It's the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever
Papa John's Storefront
Papa Johns and Doritos Just Released a New Menu Item—and We Tried It First
pop tarts logo and strawberry tart with bite out
Pop-Tarts Just Released Its Most Nostalgic Product Yet
a bottle of trader joe's ketchup sprinkle seasoning blend next to a plate of french fries
Trader Joe's Just Released a New Ketchup-Flavored Seasoning and It's Divisive
a walmart shopping cart inside the supercenter.
The 7 Best New Products at Walmart This Month
haagen-dazs logo on gold and purple background
Häagen-Dazs Just Released Its First Non-Frozen Product
An image of a Starbucks storefront placed on a purple background
Just Leaked: Starbucks Is Releasing a Chick-fil-A Copycat This Summer