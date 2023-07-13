Hostess Just Released the Most Hostess Snack Ever

Don’t get us wrong, we love a good crossover moment—Papa John’s Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia is surprisingly delicious, and the Rice Krispies Treats Coffee mate creamer is one of the best flavors. But, have you ever looked at a Hostess Twinkie and a Hostess Ding Dong and thought, “Those would be so much better if they were combined?” Likely not—and if you did, then you’re probably on the Hostess R&D team (or should be).

All that to say, yes, Hostess is releasing a new Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashup that will combine the best of both snack cake worlds. The new treat will feature the yellow, spongy cake and iconic cream of a Twinkie encased in the classic chocolate frosting of a Ding Dong. So, now you never have to choose between the vanilla and chocolate cakes again.

Hostess

Hostess’ Ding Dongs x Twinkies snack marks a new era of “Mashups” products for the brand that’s known for its iconic cakes, like CupCakes, HoHos, and Donettes. So, while the Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups cakes are just beginning to roll out at Walmart stores nationwide—as they will be a Walmart-exclusive product—we’re already dreaming about more Mashups to come. We’re thinking CupCakes x Donettes or HoHos x Snoballs; the possibilities are endless.

For now, you can start looking for these new cakes at your local Walmart—they’ll be appearing on shelves this month. And the good news is that you won’t have to scour Walmarts for a limited batch of the new Ding Dongs x Twinkies because a Hostess representative confirmed that these snack cakes are a permanent member of the Hostess line-up. So any time you’re craving a cream-filled vanilla and chocolate frosted cake, you should be able to find a box.

Turns out this isn’t a mashup that we knew we wanted, but it’s definitely one that we're excited about.