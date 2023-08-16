Homemade Fish Sticks

“I loved frozen fish sticks as a kid, but these are so much better,” says recipe developer and test kitchen expert Juliana Hale. Try this homemade fish stick recipe next time you need a fun, fast, and kid-friendly weeknight meal.

How to Make Fish Sticks

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

Ingredients for Fish Sticks

These are the ingredients you’ll need to make this homemade fish stick recipe:

For the fish sticks : white fish, salt and pepper, bread crumbs, Old Bay seasoning (or Cajun or lemon-pepper seasoning), an egg, water, and all-purpose flour

: white fish, salt and pepper, bread crumbs, Old Bay seasoning (or Cajun or lemon-pepper seasoning), an egg, water, and all-purpose flour For the tartar sauce: mayonnaise, pickle relish, red onion, fresh or dried dill, capers, and lemon juice

Best Fish for Fish Sticks

Choose a firm, meaty, white fish for this recipe. Good choices include cod, halibut, or catfish. Fresh is best, but frozen is fine — just make sure it’s thawed before you start cooking.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

For gluten-free fish sticks, use gluten-free Panko and gluten-free baking mix for the flour.

“You can use any seasoning blend you like here,” according to Juliana. “Chili powder or barbecue seasoning would work great.”

Can You Make These Fish Sticks In the Air Fryer?

Yes! It’s quite easy. To make the fish sticks in the air fryer:

Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees F. Cook the fish sticks in batches until browned (about 7 minutes) turning once halfway through cooking time.

Can You Deep Fry These Fish Sticks?

Of course, fish sticks can also be deep-fried. To deep fry the fish sticks:

Heat one cup vegetable oil in a small saucepan until it shimmers. Fry the fish sticks, 4 at a time, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Keep cooked fish sticks warm in a 200 degrees F oven while frying the remaining fish sticks.

What to Serve With Fish Sticks

In addition to the homemade tartar sauce, these fish sticks pair perfectly with a remoulade or even ketchup. As far as side dishes go, you can’t go wrong with crowd-pleasing French fries or classic coleslaw.

How to Store Fish Sticks

Store the leftover fish sticks in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Reheat in the oven or in the air fryer to keep them crispy.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

