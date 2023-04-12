The 3 Trader Joe’s Items Hoda and Jenna Never Leave the Store Without

The love we feel for Trader Joe’s is truly universal. Sure, you know the Allrecipes editors shop there religiously, but, maybe more excitedly, some of your favorite celebs can’t help but gush over the store too.

We know that Ina Garten uses a store-bought TJ’s apple tart at her get-togethers and now we’re learning the three things that TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager don’t leave the store without.

On a recent episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Hager shared that her daughter is turning 10 soon and the one thing she asked for for her birthday is Trader Joe’s dumplings. This prompted Hager to ask Kotb if she’s ever tried the dumplings (she hasn’t). The hosts continued to talk about the things they always stock up on at TJ’s—and the list is pretty synonymous with what customers already love to buy too.

Hoda & Jenna's Favorite Trader Joe's Items

Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings

The star of the list—so good that Hager’s daughter wants them as her birthday dinner—is Trader Joe’s dumplings.

“Aren’t they so good,” Hager asks the TODAY set. “You have to get the dumplings,” she tells Kotb.

The dumplings in question are the frozen soup dumplings. Right now, TJ’s sells Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, but in the past, it’s sold the just-as-popular Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings.

TJ’s microwavable, spicy dumplings are filled with pork, ginger, and a flavorful soup that offers a burst of flavor when you bite into them.

Panko-Breaded Tilapia Filets

Hager telling Kotb about the dumplings was a great way to return the favor as Kotb had previously shared her number one TJ’s item with her.

“You told me about the tilapia,” Hager says.

“The crunchy tilapia at Trader Joe’s is to die for,” Kotb responds. “You air fry it for 15 minutes and when you cut into it it’s like [crunch]” she says while mimicking cutting the fish and making a crunching sound.

Kotb is referring to the frozen Panko-Breaded Tilapia Filets that Trader Joe’s often sells. The pre-cooked filets just need to be reheated—Kotb likes to do so in her air fryer for extra crispness.

Gone Bananas!

Rounding out the list is a sweet treat—because who can go to Trader Joe’s and not pick up a little treat for themselves?

“The chocolate bananas, which I know you make those yourself, but you can also buy them frozen,” Hager says about TJ’s Gone Bananas! “Yeah, those are also good,” Kotb agrees.

This frozen dessert is another customer-loved product that Trader Joe’s has been selling for many years. This treat consists of fresh, sliced bananas coated in dark Belgian chocolate that are frozen for a poppable snack to satisfy your sweet tooth.