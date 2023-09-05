More Than 15,000 Pounds of Hillshire Farms Smoked Sausage Recalled Due to Potential Contamination

The Hillshire Brands Company, which owns Hillshire Farms, has issued a recall for more than 15,000 pounds of one of its smoked sausage products because the sausage may contain bone fragments.

The recalled product is the 14-ounce rope of heat-and-eat Hillshire Farms Smoked Sausage Made With Pork, Turkey, Beef. The contaminated product was produced on June 14, 2023, and features a use-by date of November 11, 2023. You’ll know if you have the recalled smoked sausage if it contains all of the following information:

Establishment number: 756A; Line number: 20; Time of production: 19:00:00 through 21:59:59

OR

Establishment number: 756A; Line number: 21; Time of production: 19:00:00 through 21:59:59

You can also verify using the product images on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) site.

Hillshire Farms’ recalled smoked sausage was sold at stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. If you have the recalled product in your fridge or freezer, do not eat it; instead, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The company issued the recall after customers complained about finding bone fragments in the meat—and FSIS received one complaint of the issue as well. FSIS says that one oral injury has been reported that was caused by eating the contaminated smoked sausage—thus, it urges customers not to consume the product.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Hillshire Brands’ customer service line at 1-855-382-3101.