Hidden Valley’s New Ranch Flavor Is Already Breaking the Internet

Published on March 21, 2023
If you were one of those people who was adding a packet of ranch dressing mix to your dill pickle jars, then your mind is truly about to be blown. Hidden Valley saw your ranch pickles and has decided to raise you Pickle Ranch. 

That’s right, the iconic ranch dressing brand is adding a new flavor to its robust lineup, which already includes its traditional ranch plus eight additional flavors. This time they’re taking the ever-trending dill pickle flavor and turning it into a condiment you can use for chicken sandwiches, salads, dips, and more.

Hidden Valley’s Pickle-Flavored Ranch features the creamy, garlicky flavors you love from traditional HVR, but with a tangy dill-flavored punch.

Hidden Valley Pickle-Flavored Ranch

Hidden Valley/Allrecipes

It’s a Walmart-exclusive product—and it’s currently rolling out at locations nationwide. Some TikTok users have already been able to find it near them and are giving it thumbs-up reviews.

Hidden Valley expects its Pickle-Flavored Ranch to be on most Walmart shelves by March 28, where it will be sold in the 20-ounce Easy Squeeze bottle for $4.89. But check your local store now to see if you’re one of the lucky Walmart customers to get the new ranch early.

And, Hidden Valley isn’t the only brand to announce a new pickle-flavored product. Frank’s RedHot recently introduced its Dill Pickle Hot Sauce to the market. The hot sauce, which combines tangy, dill flavors with Frank’s classic spice, is an online exclusive that’s sold in a two-pack on McCormick’s site for $6.49.

Now, you can coat your wings in spicy pickle hot sauce and dunk them in cooling pickle ranch dressing—talk about a dream come true.

