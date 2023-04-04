Heinz Is Releasing Three New Ketchup Flavors That Bring the Heat

If you’re the kind of person who’s always mixing ketchup and hot sauce to create a tangier, spicier dip, then we've got some exciting news for you. No longer will you have to make your own ketchup-hot sauce science experiment to top your burgers, hot dogs, and chicken tenders because Heinz is doing it for you.

The beloved brand announced its adding four new spicy sauces to its lineup with the introduction of Heinz Hot Varieties. The new innovation includes three spicy ketchups and the first-ever spicy Heinz 57 Sauce.

The ketchups will be available in three heat options letting you choose your own spice adventure with Chipotle (medium), Jalapeño (hot), and Habanero (hotter). The Heinz Hot 57 Sauce, which is the first new Heinz 57 Steak Sauce product in more than 10 years, will be made with jalapeños, which ranks in the middle of the Scoville Scale for heat.

Kraft Heinz

All the spicy food fans looking to get their hands on these new products will be pleased to know that they’re already rolling out nationwide. If you’re lucky, they may be on your grocery store’s shelves as soon as April 4.

Heinz’s hot ketchups will all be available in a 14-ounce squeeze bottle and its Hot 57 Sauce will be available in a 10-ounce bottle. You’ll be able to find these new condiments at select retailers nationwide. The ketchups will cost about $3.99 per bottle and the steak sauce will cost about $5.59 per bottle.

However you choose to spice up your food, we can’t wait to make these spicy Heinz products a staple at all our backyard barbecues this grilling season.