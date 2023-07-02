Heinz Finally Settles the Debate: Does Ketchup Belong in the Fridge or Pantry?

When it's time to get ingredients together for an outdoor gathering we reach for the staple condiments of ketchup and mustard for the hamburgers and hot dogs that will cook up on the grill. Where do we store this American classic condiment when the party's over? The fridge or the kitchen cabinet?

Ketchup is found in almost 97 percent of American households. This averages to about 125 million households in the U.S. That's a lot of ketchup to keep fresh for the next BBQ! But it seems those households are at arms about how to store it. So this week, the Heinz U.K. Twitter account tweeted the company's recommendation on where the tomato-based condiment should be stored to finally settle the debate.



Why Do Some Condiments Need To Be Refrigerated?

Most condiments available for purchase at the grocery store are processed to be shelf stable, meaning the product can sit on shelves for extended periods of time without spoiling. Some shelf-stable condiments can sit in the pantry for a couple months after opening while others are clearly marked "refrigerate after opening."

Refrigeration can be an important factor in the storage process to extend the life and quality of the product. This includes the color, flavor and texture of food items. The guidelines at FoodSafety.gov state that shelf-stable products like mustard, mayo, barbecue sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, Worcestershire sauce and salsa will benefit from being stored in the fridge. "Refrigeration ensures that commercial sauces and condiments stay fresh for a longer period of time."

In addition to these guidelines you should always be on the lookout for any signs of spoilage before each use. Let's be honest, most of us keep things around longer than the guidelines suggest.

Heinz Settles the Debate on How To Store Ketchup

Heinz recently shared its statement on the ketchup storage controversy: The company asked followers on social media to vote on whether they keep their ketchup in their refrigerators or on a shelf in the kitchen cabinet.

After looking over the 2,500-plus votes, the answers revealed that those who responded were split almost exactly down the middle.

"There was only ever one correct answer, and we're happy to share with Heinz Tomato Ketchup lovers that our ketchup has to be in the fridge," Olivia Lennon, at Heinz Tomato, told Daily Mail.

"Although we're aware many Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans have been storing their ketchup in the cupboard, we do recommend refrigeration after opening," she clarified. "This is the best way to maintain the delicious tangy taste of our Heinz Tomato Ketchup that you know and love."

Heinz bottle labels in the U.S. clearly state, "For Best Results, Refrigerate After Opening."

The company addressed the issue in a similar poll on Twitter in 2017 about ketchup storage.

"Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable," the brand said. This explains why the product is not found in the refrigerated section of your grocery store. However, the brand maintained that consumers should "refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality."

Why Is Restaurant Ketchup Kept at Room Temperature?

One Tweet brought up the point that ketchup bottles are found on the tables (not refrigerated) at our favorite restaurants all the time.

"It's not in the fridge at restaurants (opened containers sit on tables)," one user stated.

The turnover rate at a restaurant is much quicker than what takes place in a home kitchen, so it doesn't actually end up sitting out long enough to decline in quality. A bottle of ketchup might take a month to use up at home, whereas most restaurant ketchup bottles are refilled daily.

