Heinz's New Remix Dispenser Lets You Make More Than 200 of Your Own Sauce Combos

Move over Coca-Cola Freestyle, we have a new favorite customization machine: Heinz Remix. Truthfully when Coke released its machine that allowed you to customize your soda choices with 100 different brands and flavors, we never thought we could be more excited about new technology. Until now.

Heinz announced its creation of the first-ever customizable sauce dispenser that lets customers choose their own condiment adventure. The Heinz Remix machines will allow you to create more than 200 sauce combinations using a base and one or more flavor “enhancers.”

Heinz Remix users will start by choosing one or more base sauces—which include Heinz Ketchup, ranch, Heinz 57 Sauce, and BBQ sauce—and can then choose to add one or more mixers to create a sweeter or spicier sauce—the enhancers include Jalapeño, Smoky Chipotle, Buffalo, and Mango. You’ll also be able to set the enhancers to low, medium, or high settings to control the flavor.

It’s no secret that Heinz loves unique flavor combinations—we’ve all seen MayoChup and Kranch before—so whether you just want to make MayoChup at your favorite restaurant or are looking to create a whole new flavor, the Heinz Remix machine will allow for it all.

The new digital machine will be unveiled at the National Restaurant Association Show on May 20 and is set to hit the external market later this year or early 2024. Heinz says the goal is for Heinz Remix machines to be available at restaurants, movie theaters, baseball stadiums, and more.

The only bad news about this announcement is that I won’t be able to get a Heinz Remix machine for my own home—so, I guess I’ll settle for making my Buffalo ranch and mango jalapeño BBQ while I’m out to eat instead.