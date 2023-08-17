The Best Part of Childhood Birthday Parties Is Back—and Even as Adults We’re Excited

Hint: They had a really catchy jingle.

By
Bailey Fink
Published on August 17, 2023
Zoo Pals plates with the Hefty logo on a yellow and blue background
Photo:

Tyrel Stendahl/Dotdash Meredith

If you grew up in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, then you might remember the best part about play dates and birthday parties wasn’t that your mom let you have mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, and cupcakes, but instead that she bought the best, most fun plates known to man. We're, of course, talking about Zoo Pals by the Hefty brand.

Yes, Zoo Pals, the animal-themed paper plates with faces and portion-dividers that look like the ears or feet of your favorite animal friend. And, if you don’t remember the plates themselves, then you probably remember the commercial that so easily got stuck in your head whenever it played, “Woof, woof, Zoo Pals. Zoo Pals make eating fun!”

Zoo Pals plates on a picnic table

Hefty

Unfortunately, Hefty discontinued Zoo Pals in the early 2000s due to a lack of sales. Since then, fans have begged for Zoo Pals’ return, even starting a Change.org petition for Hefty to bring them back.

“I need to eat off that dumb frog face again to complete my life please,” one petitioner wrote.

Now as the age of nostalgia is upon us, with beloved television show reboots and throwback food package designs, Hefty has decided to give the people what they want and offer Zoo Pals another chance. 

Starting August 17, Hefty will relaunch its iconic Zoo Pals plates so the kids of today (and adults who are kids at heart) will get to experience the joy of making eating fun. The plates will be available in a $3.59 15-pack at Target and in a $6.99 20-pack on Amazon.

“Over the last nine years, we have received many calls, social media, and even petition requests from fans to bring back Zoo Pals and the wait is finally over,” said Jen Ganahl, the senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. “With this re-launch, our original fans will be able to relive their fondest childhood memories as adults and we’re excited to bring the joy of mealtime with Zoo Pals plates to the next generation.”

It’s safe to say that the plates are just as adorable and fun as we remembered—and they even feature the same characters.

The packs will include the 10 original Zoo Pals, including Tina the Tiger, Theo the Bear, Speckles the LadyBug, Shelly the Turtle, Puddles the Duck, Kosmo the Cow, Domino the Dalmatian, Curly the Pig, Fritz the Frog, and Baloo the Whale.

The only question remains: Will the iconic commercial be making a comeback too? We sure hope so.

