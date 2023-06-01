These Are the Healthiest Nuts to Eat

Spoiler alert: There really aren't any unhealthy nuts. They're all good for you. Actually, they're great for you, as they can provide you with much-needed fiber, healthy fats, and key vitamins and minerals. There's also notable research that shows eating a handful of nuts a day could help you live a longer, healthier life.



But the varieties of nuts do differ in terms of nutrition, so it's good to know what each variety can offer you, depending upon your personal dietary needs. That's why we've broken down the attributes of 9 of the most popular nuts out there. Let this information spur you toward that longer, healthier life (with some delicious recipes along the way).

Almonds

Almonds offer the most fiber of any nut listed here, with one serving delivering 14% of your recommended daily fiber goal. They're also a great nondairy way to get calcium.

Nutrition information per ounce: 162 calories; 14g fat; 6g protein; 6g carbohydrate; 4g fiber

Walnuts

AllrecipesPhoto

Get the recipe: Fresh Apple Walnut Cake

These brain-shaped nuts are the richest in polyunsaturated fats, including the essential and ultra-healthy omega-3 fats. In fact, they're the only nut that provides omega-3 fats.

Nutrition information per ounce: 189 calories; 19g fat; 5g protein; 4g carbohydrate; 2g fiber



Pistachios

This is the lowest calorie nut on the list. A single serving delivers a healthy dose of potassium—a nutrient most Americans don't get enough of—as well as eye-healthy compounds lutein and zeaxanthin, the latter of which gives pistachios their green hue.

Nutrition information per ounce: 85 calories; 7g fat; 3g protein; 4g carbohyrate; 2g fiber

Pecans

One of the more fiber-rich tree nuts, pecans are also rich in monounsaturated fat, which is a type of healthy fat that's been linked with promoting weight loss.

Nutrition information per ounce: 196 calories; 20g fat; 3g protein; 4g carbohydrate; 3g fiber

Peanuts

fabeveryday

Get the recipe: Peanut Satay Sauce

Technically a legume, peanuts are the most protein-rich of this list. A single serving of peanuts delivers 14% of your daily protein goal. These are also a great source of folic acid.

Nutrition information per ounce: 186 calories; 16g fat; 7g protein; 5g carbohydrate; 2g fiber



Macadamia

The highest calorie nut on this list, macadamias have the highest fat content and 2 grams of net carbs, which explains why these nuts are popular among keto dieters. And like pecans, macadamias are also rich in monounsaturated fat.

Nutrition information per ounce: 203 calories; 22g fat; 2g protein; 4g carbohydrate; 2g fiber

Cashews

Cashews are on the lower end in terms of fat and calorie content. They also have a healthy amount of phytosterols, compounds that help prevent the absorption of cholesterol in your body.

Nutrition information per ounce: 165 calories; 14g fat; 5g protein; 9g carbohydrate; 1g fiber

Hazelnuts

France C

Get the recipe: Hazelnut Blue Pecan Salad

Perhaps best known from Nutella, hazelnuts are a great way to get manganese, a mineral that plays a role in bone formation and blood clotting.

Nutrition information per ounce: 176 calories; 17g fat; 4g protein; 5g carbohydrate; 1g fiber



Brazil Nuts

This large nut is best known nutrition-wise for its selenium content: A single Brazil nut can sometimes deliver more than a day's worth of the mineral. That's significant, because selenium helps keep your immune system strong along with supporting thyroid function, which plays a large role in controlling your metabolism.

Nutrition information per ounce: 185 calories; 19g fat; 4g protein; 3g carbohydrate; 2g fiber