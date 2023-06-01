These are the Best Healthy Foods to Stockpile for a Hurricane

Although active hurricane season peaks from mid-August to mid-September, it's always a good time to consider stockpiling emergency foods in your home. In fact, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends having at least a three-day supply of non-perishable emergency food in your home.

And while you may think that eating healthy during a natural disaster is out of the question, it's 100% doable if you take the time to prepare an emergency food supply well in advance.

So what exactly are the best healthy hurricane foods to keep on hand? This hurricane preparedness guide shows you how to build a nutritious food supply full of energizing foods such as canned beans, legumes, vegetables, fish, and boxed oatmeal. You'll also find healthy eating tips, non perishable food lists, and more so that you and your loved ones can survive a storm safely.

How to Prepare Your Emergency Food Supply

Stock enough water, no matter what.

Having a sufficient amount of water on hand should be your number one priority during a natural disaster. FEMA recommends at least one gallon of water per person (and pet) each day for hydrating and preparing certain foods.

Above all, proper hydration is key to survival — consume at least a half gallon daily, taking into account that children or those who are pregnant will need more. Never ration water, even if your supplies run low. Be aware of alternative safe water sources in your home, such as the hot water tank or pipes, and know how to access them.

Choose comfort foods carefully.

While potato chips and candy bars can be comforting during a stressful time such as a hurricane emergency, try to limit your consumption of these foods. Many processed items are loaded with salt and can encourage dehydration. Also, be wary of junk foods with added sugar. Smart choices include baked veggie chips, multi-grain tortilla chips, pita chips, flavored whole-wheat crackers, and dark chocolate candy.



Focus on energy-rich foods.

When relying on a limited food supply, it’s important to choose foods that offer the most bang for their buck energy-wise. Beans, apples, dried figs, and some whole-grain cereals are high in fiber and protein to help keep you full. Foods rich in healthy fats such as salmon, almonds, and walnuts will also help you feel more satisfied after eating.

Consider special dietary needs.

If one of your family members has a food allergy or follows a restricted diet, make sure you have the proper food on hand. From gluten-free to dairy-free to nut-free, stocking safe foods for specific dietary needs is essential when access to a doctor or hospital is limited. Consider emergency medicine such as an EpiPen in the case of an unexpected allergic reaction. If you have high blood pressure, make sure to have low-sodium food options.

Non Perishable Food for Hurricanes

Shelf stable, non-perishable food is an essential part of any emergency food kit. These foods have a very long shelf life, don't need refrigeration, or cooking to be consumed. Below, find the best healthy non-perishables to stock.

Canned Goods

Beans and legumes such as kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas, and lentils

Applesauce

Vegetables such as corn, green beans, artichoke hearts, carrots, peas, and beets

Tuna, salmon, smoked fish, and sardines

Low-sodium soups

Dried Fruits

Dried cranberries, apricots, or figs

Raisins

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, pistachios, cashews

Sunflower seeds

Peanut butter

Healthy Snack Foods