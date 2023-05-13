Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Breakfast Casserole Recipes Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole Recipes This Genius Breakfast Lasagna Is the Best Use of Hash Brown Patties We've Ever Seen Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This hash brown lasagna casserole is decadent and delicious! The potato patties on top get golden and crispy, giving us the creamy and crispy moments we all love. The custard is fluffy and oh-so-cheesy and makes for a perfect holiday brunch dish. The sausage mixture can be cooked and stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Savor this recipe with a bowl of fruit and a cup of coffee. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on May 13, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 2 hrs 15 mins Stand Time: 15 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 45 mins Servings: 8 servings Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 pound pork sausage (such as Jimmy Dean®) 3/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper 3/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper 4 scallions, thinly sliced, dark and light green parts separated 9 large eggs 3 cups half-and-half 2 teaspoons hot sauce (such as Crystal®) 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon black pepper cooking spray 24 hash brown patties 1 (8-ounce package) shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, divided 1 (7.5-ounce) package sliced pepper Jack cheese, divided Directions Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add sausage; cook, stirring to crumble, until browned and mostly cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add peppers and light green parts of scallions; cook, stirring occasionally, until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are mostly tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside to cool slightly. While sausage cools, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, hot sauce, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper in a large bowl. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Layer 8 hash brown patties evenly on bottom of greased dish. Sprinkle evenly with 1 1/2 cups of the sausage mixture. Sprinkle 1 cup of Cheddar evenly over top, and layer with 5 slices of the pepper Jack. Repeat once more, ending with a final layer of hash browns. Pour custard over the top layer of hash browns and into the dish. Cover baking dish with foil. Bake in the preheated oven, covered, until sides are mostly set, about 1 hour 20 minutes. Uncover and continue to bake until top layer of hash browns is golden brown and custard is set, about 40 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with dark green parts of scallion before serving. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 812 Calories 60g Fat 35g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 812 % Daily Value * Total Fat 60g 77% Saturated Fat 25g 124% Cholesterol 341mg 114% Sodium 1112mg 48% Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 4g 13% Total Sugars 6g Protein 37g Vitamin C 43mg 217% Calcium 561mg 43% Iron 3mg 15% Potassium 958mg 20% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of This Genius Breakfast Lasagna Is the Best Use of Hash Brown Patties We've Ever Seen