You Don't Need an Outdoor Space to Grill—Here's Why

Summer means we're craving all of the best grilled meals, from burgers, to corn, and even grilled desserts like grilled peaches. But, firing up the grill after a long workday, or planning for the right weather, can make cooking meals a bit of a hassle. That's where a nifty indoor grill can come in handy.

These appliances are great for when weather gets in the way, when you want to make light work of weeknight meals, or if you don't have outdoor space to grill. And just in time for the season of grilling, our favorite less-expensive indoor grill from Hamilton Beach is even less expensive: It’s on sale for just $68.

Buy it: $68 (was $84); Amazon

We ranked this grill as one of the top picks for a multitude of reasons, but mainly for its low price point and fuss-free- results. It’s just 8 pounds, and only 12.4-inches long, 16.7-inches wide, and 6.8-inches tall. Since it’s fairly compact, it’ll fit easily on any counter when you’re ready to fire it up, then it’s easy to stow away.

It has a very classic design—a stainless steel exterior with a lid that lifts up, plus a nonstick grilling plate that heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232 degrees Celsius). The lid also acts as a hood, so you can close it while everything's cooking, and peek through the viewing window to check on everything without letting heat escape.

We loved how consistent and fast this grill was at heating up. It only took five minutes to get it preheated, plus we love that there are six different temperature settings for maximum control. And we’re not the only ones that love it, either. It’s raked up 14,100 perfect ratings on Amazon to date.

It’s also easy to clean. It has a large drip tray to help collect any excess grease or drippings, and the grill plate comes right off when you’re ready to clean it. Plus, all of the parts are dishwasher-safe.

It’s our favorite pick for just how easy it is to use, especially on weekdays where you want to whip up a meal quickly. Though we love this Hamilton Beach Indoor Grill already at its original price, the sale makes it that much more irresistible. Pick it up now before the sale ends.

At the time of publishing, the price was $68.