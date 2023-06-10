Häagen-Dazs Just Released Its First Non-Frozen Product

Picking up a container of Häagen-Dazs ice cream is a real treat. Whether it's the brand's most popular flavor (vanilla), or a more decadent flavor like dulce de leche churro (churro flavor is certainly having a moment this summer), a spoonful or ten of the indulgent ice cream is always welcome.

The company is known for its quality products. In addition to ice cream, Häagen-Dazs makes butter cookie cones, ice cream bars, and sorbet. Until now, shoppers could find the brand’s treats only in the frozen-food aisle. For its newest indulgent snack, they’ll have to head to the dairy section.

Luxury in the Yogurt Aisle

The terms "luxury" and "yogurt aisle" don’t usually go hand in hand. That could all change this month when Häagen-Dazs debuts its decadent-sounding Cultured Crème, a treat we think is worth checking out.

“Inspired by the rich taste and texture of the indulgent ice cream,” Häagen-Dazs says, “Cultured Crème offers a new way for tastemakers to experience what they love about yogurt and ice cream in one snack.”

The General Mills-owned Häagen-Dazs makes Cultured Crème with fresh milk and cream, a unique blend of dairy cultures, and real fruit. Each variety has fewer than nine ingredients and contains no artificial colors or flavors.

According to the Business Wire press release, the product uses "a fermentation process that is up to five times longer than traditional yogurt to create a thick, creamy texture reminiscent of ice cream. Cultured Crème also uses a unique blend of dairy cultures that offer a smoother taste experience unlike the slightly sour flavor of traditional yogurt."

Courtesy of Business Wire

Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème Flavors

Häagen-Dazs says that Cultured Crème has a creamy texture reminiscent of ice cream. All the flavors look appealing, but with summer heat upon us, lemon might be the first flavor we try of the initial six.

Vanilla Bean: Made with bourbon vanilla beans sourced from Madagascar.

Strawberry: Made with "handpicked strawberries grown in only two places globally."

Coffee: Made with Colombian cold brew coffee, "this offering will add to your morning routine."

Lemon: Made with both lemon pulp and zest.

Blueberry: Made with "plump, whole wild blueberries."

Black Cherry: Made with sun-ripened Pacific Northwest cherries.

Shoppers can expect to see Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème in the yogurt aisle this summer, with a suggested retail price of $1.99 for each 4-ounce container. And with the familiar Häagen-Dazs logo right on the front, the Cultured Crème shouldn't be hard to spot.

