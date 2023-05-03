You Can Get Free Guac at Any Restaurant This Week—Here’s How

We know you’re so used to being told that guacamole is going to cost you extra at most restaurants—but not this week. This week, you can get your guac on The Rock.

Yes, you read that correctly, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is picking up your tab. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo and his birthday, which is May 2, The Rock, along with his tequila brand Teremana, is teaming up with your local restaurants to pay for your order of guacamole.

All you have to do is order a drink that has The Rock’s tequila, Teremana, in it. And you’d be surprised by just how many restaurants and bars serve Teremana near you. Aside from your local Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, national chains like Top Golf, Hard Rock, Applebees, many hotels and casinos, and even sports bars serve The Rock’s tequila. It actually might be harder to find a restaurant that serves guacamole rather than a restaurant that serves Teremana.

PRNewsfoto/Teremana Tequila

To participate in the Guac on The Rock promotion, first, you’ll want to find a restaurant near you that sells Teremana using Teremana’s restaurant finder—and make sure to check their menu to ensure they serve guacamole too. Once you’re there, order a cocktail that features Teremana—or ask the bartender to use Teremana in the drink—and an order of guacamole. For reference, my local Mexican restaurant changed its menu so that a few of its signature cocktails featured Teremana, especially for the promotion.

My restaurant automatically took the guacamole off the bill, but if the restaurant doesn’t remove the guacamole order from your bill, head to Teremana’s site to submit a rebate. After you submit your receipt that shows both a Teremana cocktail and guacamole purchase, you’ll be reimbursed via Venmo.

The Gauc on The Rock promotion runs from May 1 to May 7, so as long as the receipt is dated within that time period, you’re eligible to submit it. You will receive up to $10 back on your guacamole purchase.

This is the third year in a row that Johnson has partnered with Teremana for this promotion, so be sure to take advantage of it before it’s too late.

A big old thank you and Happy Birthday to The Rock! We’ll be ordering chips, guac, and a Teremana marg to celebrate another trip around the sun for the beloved actor—and the successful career that led to this free promotion.