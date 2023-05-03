You Can Get Free Guac at Any Restaurant This Week—Here’s How

All thanks to The Rock!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023
Bowl of guacamole with chips sticking out of it
Photo:

Rita Pellegrini/Allrecipes.com

We know you’re so used to being told that guacamole is going to cost you extra at most restaurants—but not this week. This week, you can get your guac on The Rock.

Yes, you read that correctly, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is picking up your tab. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo and his birthday, which is May 2, The Rock, along with his tequila brand Teremana, is teaming up with your local restaurants to pay for your order of guacamole.

All you have to do is order a drink that has The Rock’s tequila, Teremana, in it. And you’d be surprised by just how many restaurants and bars serve Teremana near you. Aside from your local Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, national chains like Top Golf, Hard Rock, Applebees, many hotels and casinos, and even sports bars serve The Rock’s tequila. It actually might be harder to find a restaurant that serves guacamole rather than a restaurant that serves Teremana.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson holding a margarita

PRNewsfoto/Teremana Tequila

To participate in the Guac on The Rock promotion, first, you’ll want to find a restaurant near you that sells Teremana using Teremana’s restaurant finder—and make sure to check their menu to ensure they serve guacamole too. Once you’re there, order a cocktail that features Teremana—or ask the bartender to use Teremana in the drink—and an order of guacamole. For reference, my local Mexican restaurant changed its menu so that a few of its signature cocktails featured Teremana, especially for the promotion.

My restaurant automatically took the guacamole off the bill, but if the restaurant doesn’t remove the guacamole order from your bill, head to Teremana’s site to submit a rebate. After you submit your receipt that shows both a Teremana cocktail and guacamole purchase, you’ll be reimbursed via Venmo.

The Gauc on The Rock promotion runs from May 1 to May 7, so as long as the receipt is dated within that time period, you’re eligible to submit it. You will receive up to $10 back on your guacamole purchase.

This is the third year in a row that Johnson has partnered with Teremana for this promotion, so be sure to take advantage of it before it’s too late.

A big old thank you and Happy Birthday to The Rock! We’ll be ordering chips, guac, and a Teremana marg to celebrate another trip around the sun for the beloved actor—and the successful career that led to this free promotion.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Krispy Kreme Storefront
You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Less Than a Dollar This Tax Day
A dunkin' donuts hot coffee and dunkin' iced coffee on orange burst on purple background.
How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts All May Long
Lightly browned roasted broccoli on a blue platter with a lemon wedge in the background
You Actually Can Get Crispy Vegetables From Frozen—Here's How
Panera storefront
Panera Is Giving Away Free Coffee for a Year—Here’s How to Get It
Person holding a bowl and stirring and smiling
Here's How MasterChef Alum Lexy Rogers Fed Her Family on $40 a Week
Taco Bell Storefront
Here's How To Get a Free Taco Bell Breakfast to Jumpstart Your Monday
McDonald's
Here's How To Get Free Food and Discounts at McDonald's Every Day This Week
Wendys French Fries
Here's How To Get Free Fries At Wendy's This Summer
Healthy take-out lunch at a desk on a lime-green background
5 Restaurants Where You Can Score Lunch for Less Than $10
Popeyes Fried Chicken
Popeyes Is Selling Fried Chicken For Just 59 Cents This Week — Here's How to Get the Deal
two sets of different style chicken wings on a tailgating cooler with a various tailgating items around.
How to Get Free—Yes, Free—Chicken Wings All Super Bowl-Weekend Long
chick-fil-a fudge brownies
Here's How to Get Free Brownies at Chick-fil-A Right Now
rice-krispies-new-candy-bar
Just Announced: You Can Now Get Rice Krispies Treats in Candy Bar Form
Chipotle Storefront
Chipotle Is Testing a New Spinoff Restaurant for the First Time in Years—Here's What You Need to Know
Valentine's Day date at the Bistro
You Can Have A Romantic Valentine's Day Date at These Fast Food Restaurants
PEPSI x PEEPS Yellow
Yes, Peeps-Flavored Pepsi Is Very Real — and Here's Where You Can Get It