Over 2,100 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Check your freezers.

Published on April 24, 2023
Ground beef recall
Photo:

Allrecipes

Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. is recalling over 2,100 pounds of raw ground beef after finding it may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on April 20, 2023.

As of now, only one product has been recalled: 10.7-oz. packages of ground beef patties labelled, "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat." The recall was initiated after several customers reported finding a white, "rubber-like" material in the ground beef upon cooking.

The recalled ground beef was produced by the Illinois-based wholesale meat manufacturer, Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc., but was shipped and distributed through an online distributor, leading the product to be sold to customers nationwide.

The ground beef patties were produced on March 14, 2023 and are labelled as Use/Freeze By 4/11/23, however the FSIS is concerned that the product may still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. To check if the product you have is subject to recall, verify that the U.S.D.A. mark of inspection contains the establishment number "Est. 6987".

If you have any of the recalled ground beef, do not eat it. Dispose of it or return it to the original place of purchase. As of today, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with further questions about the recall can contact Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer at Pre Brands LLC, at 844-773-3663 or reachus@eatpre.com.

