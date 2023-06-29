This Filling Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Is Easy to Throw Together On a Whim

Be the first to rate & review!
1 Photo

This grilled chicken Caesar salad recipe doesn't require an oven, so, it's a great way to stay full and satisfied.

By TheDailyGourmet
Published on June 29, 2023
romaine salad with croutons, grilled chicken, and shaved Parmesan cheese on a square white plate
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Rest Time:
10 mins
Marinate Time:
8 hrs
Total Time:
8 hrs 33 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

Caesar Dressing:

  • 3 cloves garlic

  • 2 anchovy filets

  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise

  • 4 teaspoons red wine vinegar

  • 4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

  • 1 (1 ounce) chunk Parmesan cheese

  • Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Salad:

  • 8 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breasts

  • 1 pound Romaine lettuce

  • 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

  • 1/4 cup croutons

Directions

  1. Add garlic cloves, anchovy filets, mustard, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and Parmesan cheese to the jar of a high-powered blender (such as Vitamix). Blend on high until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  2. Pour half the dressing into a lidded glass jar; refrigerate dressing until ready to use. Pour remaining dressing into a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken breasts, reseal the bag, and place in the refrigerator to marinate overnight.

  3. Preheat a gas grill to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and lightly oil the grate.

  4. Grill chicken on the preheated grill with lid closed, until browned and juices run clear, 4 to 5 minutes per side.  An instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  5. Remove chicken to rest on a plate for 10 minutes; slice into strips. Refrigerate chicken strips until chilled.

  6. To assemble, roughly pull Romaine lettuce apart into bite-sized pieces. Pour chilled dressing over lettuce, toss. Divide salad onto 4 plates, top with croutons, shaved Parmesan and chicken strips. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

384 Calories
28g Fat
9g Carbs
24g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 384
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 28g 35%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 74mg 25%
Sodium 873mg 38%
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 3g 9%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 24g
Vitamin C 6mg 30%
Calcium 183mg 14%
Iron 2mg 13%
Potassium 536mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
closeup of grilled chicken tacos with chopped onion and cilantro on blue-grey plate
Grilled Chicken Street Tacos
Grilled chicken served over lettuce with red peppers
Grilled Caesar Chicken
7 Ratings
close up view of Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad in a bowl
Easy and Fast Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad
104 Ratings
Looking down at a plate of classic restaurant caesar salad.
Classic Caesar Salad
80 Ratings
closeup of sliced grilled chicken atop curly long fusilli with fresh tomatoes and basil in white pasta bowl
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta Salad
an overhead view of a classic Caesar salad in a green oval bowl, on a green surface.
Best Homemade Caesar Salad Dressing
1,896 Ratings
Looking at a plate of baked caesar chicken with a side of roasted vegetables.
Baked Caesar Chicken
11 Ratings
Grilled bruschetta chicken on a white platter.
This Grilled Bruschetta Chicken Screams 'Summertime'
1 Rating
Card Placeholder Image
Classic Caesar Salad with Homemade Croutons
5 Ratings
clear rectangular bowl with tortellini salad with tomatoes and kalamata olives
Greek Tortellini Salad
an eye level view looking into a halved cafe style grilled chicken sandwich wrapped in parchment.
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
36 Ratings
close up view of a Grilled Chicken Thigh Tandoori on a white plate
Grilled Tandoori Chicken Thighs
351 Ratings
looking down at a blue platter of slightly charred and saucy chicken wings
Grill Master Chicken Wings
657 Ratings
looking down at a plate of marinated grilled chicken on a green towel
Grilled Chicken Marinade
264 Ratings
Caesar Salad I
100 Ratings
Grilled Greek Yogurt-Marinated Chicken
219 Ratings