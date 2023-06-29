Recipes Salad Green Salad Recipes Caesar Salad Recipes This Filling Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Is Easy to Throw Together On a Whim Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo This grilled chicken Caesar salad recipe doesn't require an oven, so, it's a great way to stay full and satisfied. By TheDailyGourmet Published on June 29, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 8 mins Rest Time: 10 mins Marinate Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 8 hrs 33 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Caesar Dressing: 3 cloves garlic 2 anchovy filets 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1/2 cup mayonnaise 4 teaspoons red wine vinegar 4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 1 (1 ounce) chunk Parmesan cheese Salt and ground black pepper to taste Salad: 8 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breasts 1 pound Romaine lettuce 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese 1/4 cup croutons Directions Add garlic cloves, anchovy filets, mustard, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and Parmesan cheese to the jar of a high-powered blender (such as Vitamix). Blend on high until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour half the dressing into a lidded glass jar; refrigerate dressing until ready to use. Pour remaining dressing into a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken breasts, reseal the bag, and place in the refrigerator to marinate overnight. Preheat a gas grill to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and lightly oil the grate. Grill chicken on the preheated grill with lid closed, until browned and juices run clear, 4 to 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken to rest on a plate for 10 minutes; slice into strips. Refrigerate chicken strips until chilled. To assemble, roughly pull Romaine lettuce apart into bite-sized pieces. Pour chilled dressing over lettuce, toss. Divide salad onto 4 plates, top with croutons, shaved Parmesan and chicken strips. Enjoy! I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 384 Calories 28g Fat 9g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 384 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 35% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 74mg 25% Sodium 873mg 38% Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 3g 9% Total Sugars 2g Protein 24g Vitamin C 6mg 30% Calcium 183mg 14% Iron 2mg 13% Potassium 536mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of This Filling Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Is Easy to Throw Together On a Whim