Recipes Side Dish Vegetables Green Beans Green Beans with Olives and Tomatoes Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo For a fast, fresh side, green beans, tomatoes, and kalamata olives are tossed with fresh herbs and red wine vinegar. By Virginia Willis Published on August 3, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 clove minced garlic 4 cups steamed green beans 2 cups chopped tomatoes 1/4 cup kalamata olives 3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (such as parsley, tarragon, and/or basil), plus more for garnish 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar Directions Heat oil in a large pot over low heat. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add green beans, tomatoes, olives, herbs, salt, pepper; toss. Drizzle with vinegar and toss to coat. Garnish with fresh herbs. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 109 Calories 6g Fat 14g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 109 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 7% Saturated Fat 1g 4% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 215mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 5g 19% Total Sugars 7g Protein 3g Vitamin C 24mg 120% Calcium 76mg 6% Iron 1mg 8% Potassium 392mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Green Beans with Olives and Tomatoes