Green Beans with Olives and Tomatoes

1 Photo

For a fast, fresh side, green beans, tomatoes, and kalamata olives are tossed with fresh herbs and red wine vinegar.

By Virginia Willis
Published on August 3, 2023
Green beans with olives and tomatoes on a white plate.
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 clove minced garlic

  • 4 cups steamed green beans

  • 2 cups chopped tomatoes

  • 1/4 cup kalamata olives

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (such as parsley, tarragon, and/or basil), plus more for garnish

  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over low heat. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add green beans, tomatoes, olives, herbs, salt, pepper; toss. Drizzle with vinegar and toss to coat. Garnish with fresh herbs.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

109 Calories
6g Fat
14g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 109
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 7%
Saturated Fat 1g 4%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 215mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5%
Dietary Fiber 5g 19%
Total Sugars 7g
Protein 3g
Vitamin C 24mg 120%
Calcium 76mg 6%
Iron 1mg 8%
Potassium 392mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

