My Mother-in-Law Says This Tool Is the Secret to Her Famous Cookies, and It’s on Sale Right Now

My mother-in-law is famous in our family for the mountains of cookies she’s able to whip up at a pace that seems near-magical. Going on a long road trip? She will arrive at your door with a large Tupperware container of chocolate chip cookies. Coming over for Christmas or Thanksgiving? There’s a red aluminum tin stuffed with thumbprint cookies waiting for you in the kitchen. How does she do it? It seems so effortless, and she’s able to make so many batches on short notice. Turns out, she has a secret tool.

Thanks to this Gorilla Grip cookie scoop, she’s able to efficiently make big batches of cookies without breaking a sweat—and right now you can pick one up for yourself at Amazon for just $11.

This cookie scoop has a one tablespoon volume, and a comfortable, padded grip that makes it at least slightly more bearable to squeeze repeatedly. Plus, it’s made from stainless steel which is durable when used frequently—a priceless feature for someone like my mother-in-law who uses her baking tools for the same tasks year after year, and is always on the lookout for reliable products that she doesn’t have to frequently replace.

The most important feature of this cookie scoop is that it has a scraper inside the bowl, so that when you fill it with cookie dough, it releases a perfectly proportioned, rounded tablespoon-sized portion onto the baking sheet. This is the feature that enables her to make cookies so quickly and so efficiently.

Why? Because the scoop does all the work for her. This method is far superior to using a spoon to correctly measure out the right amount of cookie dough. When you use a spoon to measure out cookie dough, it comes out lumpy and misshapen, and you can’t be sure exactly how much cookie dough you’re using. The cookie scoop method, on the other hand, takes all the guesswork out of the process. The result is uniform 2.25-inch cookies and are all baked evenly once they come out of the oven—and none of the fillings, like raisins and chocolate chips, get stuck inside the scoop either.

It’s also how she’s able to work so fast, which results in more cookies for her family—and that’s a win for all of us. Using a spoon to measure the cookie by hand slows down the process significantly, but with this tool you just scoop and release, scoop and release—just be sure to take breaks to give your wrist a rest. And in theory it might also work as an ice cream scoop, however, this size might be a little small for the scoops you're after.

My mother-in-law loves having people over for dinner, so if you ask nicely, I’m sure she’d cook for you, and send you home with your Tupperware full of cookies, of course. But why not learn to make your own? It’s much easier than it looks.

To transform into the cookie-making machine that is my mother-in-law, you need to pick up this Gorilla Grip cookie scoop. It will make the process of baking cookies for your whole family, a whole lot less intimidating and time consuming. And for just $11, it’s a great price for a tool you’ll use constantly.

At the time of publishing the price was $11.

