This Now-$17 Pan Is the 'Secret to Achieving Maximum Crispiness' on Bacon, Chicken Wings, and More

It cuts down on mess, too.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman is the food and drink editor at Matador Network. She is a former writer for Food & Wine and has been working in magazines since 2010. Her work has been featured in Vulture, The Atlantic, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone.

Published on July 16, 2023

Amazon GoodCook 15" x 10.5" Premium Nonstick Carbon Steel
Photo:

AllRecipes / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

There’s an art to cooking bacon. Sure some people like it burned, but if it becomes too charred it crumbles apart and loses all its flavors. And if it doesn’t stay on the stove long enough, the fat becomes as chewy as rubber. To maximize crispiness on your bacon, you need the right tools—and you might never cook bacon on the stove again. 

The best way to achieve that perfectly crispy texture on not just bacon, but chicken wings and fries, too, is to use this baking pan and wire rack set in the oven, according to Amazon shoppers. And right now, it’s on sale for just $17.

Amazon GoodCook 15" x 10.5" Premium Nonstick Carbon Steel

Amazon

Buy it: GoodCook Baking Pan Set, $17 (was $20); Amazon

This baking pan is made from durable carbon steel, which is scratch-resistant and doesn’t warp in the oven. Plus, it’s nonstick, so any food you bake directly on it easily releases from the surface. However, the key feature of this 15- by 10.5-inch pan is that it comes with a wire rack.

Place bacon on the wire rack (or other foods such as chicken wings, fries, or pizza) and then pop it in the oven to get that extra crunch. In fact, because this baking pan is an ace at achieving that crispy texture, it's a great piece of cookware to have on hand for tailgating, barbecues, and game days. 

Although most people cook bacon on the stove, baking bacon in the oven reduces greasy messes and splatters and cooks bacon more evenly. The wire rack is so effective because it allows hot air to circulate both on the top and the bottom of your food for even crispiness and no sogginess—plus your bacon doesn’t sit in a puddle of grease while it's cooking.  

And if you’re looking for versatility, this baking pan and wire rack can be used for more than just crisping up your favorite snacks. It’s also a great tool for glazing cakes and donuts, or for cooling cookies after they come out of the oven. And since anything that you cook bacon on tends to get greasy, you’ll be happy to know that this baking sheet is completely dishwasher-safe.    

More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers have praised how this baking pan crisps their favorite food to perfection. One shopper wrote that it's the “secret to achieving maximum crispiness,” and added that they “love that the pan is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup even more convenient.”

Another shopper who uses this pan to cook big batches of bacon on Christmas morning wrote, “I no longer dread cooking bacon for fear of grease all over my stove top or burning my hands with grease splatter.”

If you’ve been looking for a way to cook extra crispy bacon that is less greasy and makes cleaning up easier, grab this baking pan and wire rack set. At just $17, it’s a deal you won’t want to miss. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $17. 

