Good Humor Discontinued an Ice Cream Truck Favorite and Fans Are Mourning

So long to “the greatest ice cream of all time.”

By
Katherine Martinko
Published on June 19, 2023
good humor truck logo with a faded background of ice cream bars
As summer approaches, many people are disappointed to learn that their favorite ice cream treat no longer exists. Good Humor's Toasted Almond bar, which thrilled children and adults alike over the past 60 years, was discontinued in 2022, though many are only learning about it now.

The bar was beloved for its almond core surrounded by vanilla ice cream with a toasty almond crust. It satisfied without being too sweet and provided that perfect, ideal balance of smoothness and crunchiness. 

Fans are exceedingly grumpy about the news. Twitter user @blizzle_j asked Good Humor on June 3, 2022, "Where the H*ll did you put the Toasted Almond Bars?" to which the company responded, "Hi there, the Good Humor Toasted Almond bars have unfortunately been discontinued. We apologize to our customers that may be disappointed by this news but are excited to continue offering our customers a wide variety of treats available in stores and ice cream trucks." 

Others have expressed their grief: "I will never buy anything Good Humor again until these are brought back. A modern tragedy." And: "Please bring them back!!! This was the favorite flavor among many! I grew up eating these with my dad, we need them back!!" Another reply said, "This is the greatest ice cream of all time. What do we need to do to bring it back?"

good humor toasted almond ice cream bar package

Kroger

TODAY contacted Good Humor directly and learned that the company is "[updating] our product portfolio to reflect consumer preferences. A necessary but unfortunate part of this is that we sometimes must discontinue products in order to ensure we can offer customers the best variety of treats nationwide." 

The company said it does not intend to bring back the Toasted Almond bars, but that it is "excited to continue offering our customers a wide variety of treats available in stores and ice cream trucks." This is little consolation to the many fans for whom Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Éclair, and Creamsicle bars just don't cut it. 

It is a discouraging reminder that when our favorite treats are made by a big food company, we cannot count on them being around forever. You may have to create your own homemade version, similar to these vegan copycat bars.

But we feel your pain; it's just not the same—in which case, you may want to sign this Change.org petition to bring back the toasted almond bar. The petition's creator, Tammy Regan, argues that Good Humor's justification for discontinuation—that it was "less popular across the country"—was perpetuated by a lack of stock in stores. An item can't become more popular if it's too hard to find.

Regan wrote, "This flavor is a favorite among many, including my 91-year-old mother. After looking for Good Humor's Toasted Almond bar for months in a variety of stores, I finally looked online and saw posts about the discontinuation on Twitter. I realized how many others loved this flavor and missed it. I am hoping that with enough signatures, Good Humor will see how popular their Toasted Almond bar is and bring it back." So far the petition has 1,796 signatures toward a goal of 2,500.

Over a century ago, in 1920, Good Humor's name was coined based on the belief that a person's "humor," or temperament, is related to the humor of their palate (sense of taste). Unfortunately, many fans would likely describe themselves as bad-humored about this particular business decision; it has left a sour taste in their mouths. They will have to find another favorite treat to get through the summer.

