Garlic Shrimp Aguachile If you like sushi, sashimi, ceviche, or fish crudo, or even if you just like beautiful, delicious, easy things to make, this garlic shrimp aguachile is for you. Aguachile, or "chile water," uses lime juice to "cook" the shrimp, or, if served immediately, to just make the shrimp taste fabulous. And you are going to serve it on tortilla chips, so if you weren't tempted already, now you certainly are. By Chef John Published on August 8, 2023 Prep Time: 30 mins Chill Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 4 Ingredients For Aguachile: 1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves 3 cloves garlic, sliced 1/2 serrano chile pepper, sliced, or to taste 1/3 cup fresh lime juice, from 2 to 3 limes 1/3 cup water 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/4 teaspoon white sugar For Shrimp: 1/2 pound raw shrimp - peeled, meticulously deveined, and sliced in half horizontally if large 1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion 1 cup thinly sliced peeled cucumber 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, or as needed tortilla chips, for serving Directions Combine cilantro, garlic, serrano chile, lime juice, water, salt, pepper, and sugar in a tall cup or the jar of a blender; blend with a stick blender or regular blender until smooth. Refrigerate aguachile while other ingredients are prepared. Add shrimp, cucumber, and red onion to a bowl, and pour in aguachile. Stir well, and press shrimp down into aguachile to cover. Wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving. Cook's Note The dish can be served immediately, but refrigerating for 30 minutes to 1 hour will achieve a more ceviche-like ("cooked") texture. The dish can also be tightly covered and refrigerated overnight to serve the next day. Sprinkle aguachile with jalapeno slices and cilantro to garnish, and serve with tortilla chips. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 338 Calories 12g Fat 46g Carbs 13g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 338 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 16% Saturated Fat 2g 9% Cholesterol 71mg 24% Sodium 669mg 29% Total Carbohydrate 46g 17% Dietary Fiber 4g 15% Total Sugars 3g Protein 13g Vitamin C 29mg 147% Calcium 115mg 9% Iron 1mg 8% Potassium 340mg 7%