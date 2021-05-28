7 Ways to Make Zucchini Pancakes
When it's peak zucchini season, anyone who's growing zucchini or frequenting farmers' markets is looking for every which way to work zucchini into meals. Thankfully, there's so much that zucchini can do! Enter the humble zucchini pancake, which can be either sweet or savory depending on what you're looking for. Grate zucchini into a breakfast pancake batter and grab the maple syrup for a delicious way to load up on veggies before lunchtime. Or, perhaps you'd like a savory zucchini pancake served with sour cream and chives for dipping? Either way, we've rounded up seven delicious options here!
Zucchini Patty Pancakes
These savory zucchini pancakes are made with crushed crackers instead of flour and grated cheese, which helps act as a binder along with the egg. Serve these as a delicious meat-free main course along with a tomato salad for a light summer supper.
Zucchini Bread Pancakes
No need to preheat the oven! These sweet zucchini pancakes taste exactly like a stack of freshly baked zucchini bread, complete with cinnamon and vanilla. A pat of butter and drizzle of syrup and you're in breakfast heaven!
Mom's Zucchini Pancakes
Did Mom know this zucchini pancake recipe would go on to garner a solid five-star rating with hundreds of glowing reviews? We may never know! We hope Mom's basking in all the glory, however, as reviews like this are hard to beat: "Delish! I decided to make these because I didn't have the ingredients for anything else and I am so glad I did! Savory and simple. I will be eating these for years to come!"
Zucchini Cheddar Pancakes
Six simple ingredients come together for a deliciously savory zucchini pancake, featuring Cheddar cheese and onions mixed into the batter. You can jazz these up however you'd like; some reviewers suggest marinara sauce for dipping, while others added garlic.
Irish Zucchini and Potato Pancakes
Recipe creator TKCaterer says kids love these potato-zucchini pancakes served with ranch, but applesauce is also a favorite option. Can't decide? Try them both!
Corn and Zucchini Pancakes
Summer's bounty all in one pancake! Fresh zucchini and sweetcorn kernels are mixed into a savory pancake batter along with buttermilk and Parmesan cheese. A delicious side dish, brunch option, or satisfying snack.
Zucchini Pancakes
This basic zucchini pancake recipe can go sweet or savory, depending on how you dress them up after a final flip on the griddle. You can go for honey or maple syrup if you are looking for a sweet breakfast treat, or try sour cream with chives for a savory option alongside scrambled eggs. They're worth a try according to reviewer GRACE23576: "These pancakes were amazing! Even the kids loved them. They were easy to make and tasted great."
