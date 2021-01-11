11 Zucchini Fritters Recipes
There are endless ways to enjoy zucchini, but my favorite iteration of this summer squash has to be fritters. Low calorie and easy to make, zucchini fritters make an easy vegetable side dish disguised in a hash brown-like patty. They can take many forms, from Italian zucchini fritters to zucchini and corn fritters, and more. For all the summer squash inspiration, check out 11 of our best zucchini fritter recipes.
Easy Zucchini Fritters
These zucchini fritters are as classic as they come. For a new twist on a classic, try making them with a waffle iron like reviewer Tracy: "I have been playing with my waffle iron. I followed exactly but threw it in the waffle iron on high for about 4 minutes. So good."
Zucchini Corn Fritters
Two of the most iconic summer veggies combine in this top-rated recipe.
Old-Fashioned Italian Zucchini Fritters
These old-school Italian fritters are made simply with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Zucchini and Feta Cheese Fritters (Kolokithokeftedes)
Switch things up with these Mediterranean-style fritters made with potato, zucchini, feta cheese, fresh mint, and bread crumbs.
Zucchini-Parmesan Cheese Fritters
Recipe creator VeggieCravings says, "Make these easy bite-sized zucchini Parmesan cheese fritters for a healthy and delicious snack any time of the day!"
Zucchini Fritters
Zucchini, yellow squash, and carrots are packed into this sneaky vegetable side. Typically, fritters are held together with flour, but this recipe calls for corn muffin mix for that unique, sweet corn flavor.
Parmesan Zucchini Patties
What makes these seemingly run-of-the-mill fritters unique? Crushed saltine crackers are used to hold the batter together!
Crispy Zucchini Fritters
Dill and spring onions bring fresh flavor to these savory fritters.
Zucchini, Wild Rice, and Hazelnut Fritters
Use your end-of-summer zucchini surplus to make these nutty, autumn-inspired fritters: "The hazelnuts added a wonderful flavor," says reviewer jyry.
Zucchini Carrot Patties with Bacon
"Delicious gluten-free, paleo-friendly zucchini cakes! Bacon and onions take this savory side to another level," says recipe creator Beth Smith.
Easy Squash Fritters
Choose to use zucchini, yellow squash, or a mix of both in these simple fritters. "In the summer we have these at least once a week," says recipe creator K Hillbilly.